Netplus 1 Gbps Broadband Plan With 10TB FUP Limit Costs Rs 8,499 per Month

Highlights Netplus Broadband is aiming to get a decent market share in North India

The company is providing exactly similar plans as JioFiber

Netplus Broadband plans ship with double FUP compared to JioFiber plans

After the arrival of JioFiber and its 1 Gbps broadband plans, almost every Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the country is aiming to bring gigabit speeds to their subscribers. JioFiber was soon followed by Airtel Xstream Fibre and other local ISPs like Netplus Broadband. With a strong presence in North India, Netplus Broadband is one of the major ISPs in the country and it’s providing some impressive broadband plans in the cities where it is operating right now. A few days ago, we reported the launch of Netplus Broadband’s IPTV STB which is India’s first full-fledged IPTV offering. Netplus Broadband has a 1 Gbps broadband plan priced at Rs 8,499 which is its high-end offering and it ships with a whopping 10TB data limit per month. Notably, Netplus is offering exactly similar broadband plans as JioFiber, but with double the FUP limit.

Netplus Broadband Plans Start at Rs 699: Benefits Detailed

Netplus Broadband is currently offering Double Data plans to the customers starting at Rs 699. The company right now has six broadband plans- Rs 699, Rs 849, Rs 1,299, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499, with base speeds of 100 Mbps and max speeds of 1 Gbps. The base Rs 699 Netplus Broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speeds and 300GB of FUP limit every month. Next up, we have the Rs 849 broadband plan which also offers 100 Mbps speeds, but the FUP limit is 800GB. Both the Rs 699 and Rs 849 broadband plans ship with after FUP speeds of 10 Mbps.

Between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000, Netplus has two broadband plans priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499, offering speeds of 250 Mbps and 500 Mbps, respectively. The FUP limit on these plans is 1500GB and 3000GB respectively. As for the after FUP speeds, the Rs 1,299 broadband plan offers 25 Mbps speeds and the Rs 2,499 plan allows users to browse the web at 50 Mbps even after the completion of monthly FUP limit.

Then we have the 1 Gbps broadband plans from Netplus which are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499. The FUP limit on these plans is 5TB and 10TB, respectively, and the after FUP speeds are 100 Mbps. Notably, Netplus Broadband is offering these broadband plans in Punjab right now.

As you can see, the prices of these Netplus Broadband plans are exactly similar to the JioFiber plans. But Netplus’ broadband plans are way better when it comes to after FUP speeds and monthly FUP limit. The Rs 8,499 broadband plan from JioFiber comes with 1 Gbps speeds and 5TB of FUP limit, whereas Netplus is providing 10TB of FUP every month at the same price.

Netplus Broadband Also Has Truly Unlimited Data Plans

In addition to the Double Data plans mentioned above, Netplus Broadband is also providing unlimited data plans to the customers. The Truly Unlimited Data plans from Netplus start at Rs 599 and they go all the way up to Rs 1,500. The base Rs 599 broadband plan offers 50 Mbps speeds without any FUP limit, followed by the Rs 799 plan with 75 Mbps speeds.

The Rs 999 and Rs 1,299 broadband plans come with 100 Mbps and 150 Mbps speeds and there’s no monthly FUP limit. Lastly, we have the premium Rs 1,599 broadband plan which allows users to browse at 200 Mbps speeds without any data limit. All the prices mentioned above are exclusive of taxes, so an additional 18% GST will be added to the overall price mentioned above.

Netplus Truly Unlimited Broadband plans seem like a better option to the customers right now compared to the Double Data plans which are launched to take on the JioFiber broadband plans.