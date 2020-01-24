BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Validity Increased to 436 Days for a Limited Period

Highlights BSNL is offering extra 71 days validity with the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan

The offer period will be valid from January 26, 2020, till February 15, 2020

BSNL has increased the validity on the occasion of 71st Republic Day

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, state-run BSNL has increased the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days. BSNL Rs 1,999 recharge to offer 436 days of validity between January 26, 2020, and February 15, 2020. The benefits of the plan include 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling (capped at 250 minutes per day) and 100 SMSes per day. The extra validity offer is valid for a limited period, according to BSNL. For the unaware, BSNL did not increase the prices of prepaid tariffs in December 2019 and the company is even providing extra validity with select plans every now and then. This is a good move from the telco and it will even increase its subscriber base. The only disadvantage for BSNL is the lack of 4G services, however, it’s expected to bring 4G by the end of March 2020.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Recharge Validity Extended by 71 Days

The Rs 1,999 prepaid plan from BSNL usually ships with benefits for 365 days. Since it is India’s 71st Republic Day, the company has extended the validity of the Rs 1,999 plan by 71 days. During the offer period, BSNL will provide an extended validity of 436 days. As for the benefits, users get 250 minutes of voice calling every day, 3GB of daily data and 100 SMSes per day for 436 days now. Other benefits of the plan include BSNL TV subscription for the entire validity period. Earlier, the plan used to provide SonyLIV subscription as well, but the telco discontinued the offer last month.

As mentioned, the offer period will be valid from January 26, 2020, till February 15, 2020. Last month, BSNL offered extra validity of 60 days with the Rs 1,999 plan; Again, it was a limited period offer from the company. And now, the same plan gets 71 days of validity extension for 20 days. The telco is looking to increase its ARPU and attract new users with the Rs 1,999 plan.

This long-term validity recharge from BSNL is available for both existing and new customers. New BSNL subscribers can choose the Rs 1,999 plan as their First Recharge (FRC) option as well.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Recharge vs Jio Rs 2020 Offer Compared

Similar to BSNL, Reliance Jio is also running a special offer on its yearly prepaid plan of Rs 2,199. At the end of 2019, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco started offering the Rs 2,199 plan at Rs 2,020, and the offer is still available. At Rs 2,020, Reliance Jio customers get 1.5GB data per day, unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 12,000 minutes of non-Jio FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 365 days.

Compared to the BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio’s plan lacks behind in several aspects. BSNL’s plan comes with double data benefit, extra 71 days validity and even the voice calls are unlimited. In fact, the Rs 1,999 plan from BSNL is probably the best recharge in the industry right now with the extra validity of 71 days. It will be interesting to see how private telcos respond to this offer from BSNL. Reliance Jio has the upper hand in the subscription apps department as JioTV, JioCinema and other apps are the best in the industry right now.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have long-term yearly plans of Rs 2,398 and Rs 2,399, respectively. Both the plans come with unlimited voice calling to any network without any FUP limit, 100 SMSes per day and 1.5GB data per day for 365 days.