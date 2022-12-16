Netflix, boAt Collab to Launch New Audio Products in India

Limited edition audio wearables, including noise-cancelling supported true wireless earbuds (TWS), headphones, and a wireless neckband, are being released by Netflix in collaboration with boAt. For the first time, a consumer technology company has teamed up with the streaming giant to produce limited-edition goods bearing the Netflix logo.

Three limited-edition devices are included in the boAt X Netflix Stream Edition: the boAt Nirvana 751ANC, the Airdopes 411ANC, and the Rockerz 333 Pro. Pre-orders for these audio products are presently being taken. These devices will be on sale beginning at noon on December 20. To buy boAt X Netflix Stream Edition devices, interested users can go to the boAt website and e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. Both companies have made early bird discounts available. Therefore, early purchasers of boAt X Netflix Stream Edition products will have the opportunity to win fun prizes from both boAt and Netflix.

Let's examine the three new audio products from Netflix and boAt and their features.

boAt Nirvana 751ANC

As the name says, the Nirvana 751 ANC headphones have Active noise cancellation (ANC). With ANC activated, the battery life of these headphones is up to 65 hours. Water resistance for the Nirvana 751 ANC is 10ATM. These wireless headphones cost Rs 3,999 and include 40mm speakers that offer ANC (up to 33 dB).

boAt Airdopes 411ANC

These True Wireless Stereo earbuds have 10mm drivers and ANC (up to 25 dB). The earphones have an IPX4-rated, water- and dust-resistant body. These have touch controls and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, enabling users to accept or decline calls and change music tracks. The Boat Airdopes 411 ANC earbuds have a playback time of 17.5 hours and come with an oval-shaped charging case. These earbuds are available for Rs 2,999.

Rockers 333 Pro

Dual 10mm dynamic speakers with a response range of 20-20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 98dB, and an impedance of 32 Ohms are featured in the boAt Rockerz 333 Pro neckband-style wireless headphones. The earbuds have a range of up to 10 metres and support Bluetooth V5.2 for pairing. The IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance applies to the Rocker 333 Pro. The 150mAh battery in the earphones has a USB Type-C connector for charging. It supports up to 20 hours of playback duration and has a battery backup of up to 60 hours. The product has a price tag of Rs 1,699.