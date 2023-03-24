Neos Networks Set to Enable Gigabit Experience in Oxfordshire

Neos Networks, one of the UK's leading Fibre connectivity suppliers, announced that it has built infrastructure to over 90 public sector and local authority sites in Oxfordshire for gigabit full fibre broadband access. Milestone is part of the GigaHubs project in collaboration with Oxfordshire County Council with additional funding from Building Digital UK. The project is set to upgrade connectivity across the region and is on track to be completed by 2023, enhancing connectivity for public service buildings.

Also Read: Neos Networks and Network Rail to Transform the UK’s Connectivity Infrastructure

Four of Eight Delivery Milestones Completed

Since its inception in late 2021, the project has completed four of its eight delivery milestones. Neos Networks serves as an aggregator, overseeing the construction, management, and operation of the new infrastructure by bringing together several connectivity suppliers, including Openreach, Virgin Media Business, and regional AltNet Gigaclear, as part of a 20-year agreement. GigaHubs project is set to deliver broadband upgrades for over 175 public sector sites across Oxfordshire by the end of 2023.

1,500 Km of Fiber Rolled Out

According to the statement by Neos Networks, The GigaHubs project, following the council's Better Broadband for Oxfordshire and Businesses in Rural Oxfordshire projects, will contribute to more than 1,500 km of fibre infrastructure provision, establishing a foundation for a "smart county." Enhanced connectivity is crucial in facilitating future innovation, such as drone corridors, connected autonomous vehicles, and other "Internet of Things" services, for residents and businesses.

Also Read: Neos Networks Completes Metro Access Networks in Key UK Cities

GigaHubs project

Faringdon Library and Woodcote Community Centre are two of the first to have full-fibre broadband under the GigaHubs project. The project has made significant progress over the last 12 months. According to the company, the service improvements offered by the full-fiber network are already being experienced across the region, with improved access to connectivity and digital services.

Openreach too Announced a Milestone

Openreach that builds and runs the UK's broadband network, has also announced a milestone in its upgrade of the UK's full fiber broadband infrastructure. Openreach's largest full-fiber broadband network is now available to 10 million homes, businesses and public services. Openreach says it is building and expanding across the country and has plans for FullFiber broadband to reach over 25 million premises.