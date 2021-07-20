Ncell Axiata, the telecom company based in Nepal is slowly ramping up its speed and coverage in the country. It is worth noting that Nepal being in the mountains, suffers from an acute connectivity issue since it is hard for the companies to deploy BTS and other connectivity equipment in that terrain. However, Ncell Axiata has been on this task and is slowly transitioning to the 900 MHz band for its 4G LTE Service. It’s worth noting that the telecom company had got the permission to use the 900 MHz band for its 3G and 4G services, but until now the 3G services were taking the lead.

Ncell To Use Both 1800 MHz and 900 MHz Spectrum

It is worth noting that Ncell Axiata is the second larger telecom operator by subscriber base in the neighbouring country. This means that it commands a substantial market population as well. Now, the transition of 4G LTE services over the sub 900 MHz spectrum would bode well for the speeds that the subscriber experience over mobile internet. Not only this, the wavelengths of these bands are ideal for penetration meaning that they provide better throughput even indoors and are hence preferred over bands like 1800 MHz which are more suited for coverage. Now around 30% of the total sites make use of the 900 MHz band, therefore the subscribers will be able to experience coverage and speeds both.

Nepal to Get 5G Even Before India

As per the reports, Ncell Axiata plans on deploying the service across the country in the next year. Also, since the band will offer LTE services, the quality of voice calls happening over the network will also shoot up. The readers would also find it fascinating to know that Nepal might become the first country to get 5G services, even before India. As per the reports back in March, Nepal already had a large population that was using 4G services, close to 75%. Also, the Nepalese telecom company owned by the Nepal Government might be the first to jump the bandwagon when it comes to 5G testing.