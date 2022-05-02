Motorola’s Next Flagship ‘Frontier’ Smartphone Launch Hinted

There have been several reports in the past regarding a flagship smartphone from Motorola being in the works. The reports suggest that this smartphone has the codename ‘Frontier’ and is anticipated to feature two prominent features. The device is expected to arrive with the yet to be launched Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus chipset and might come with a massive 200MP primary camera at the back. The General Manager of Lenovo for the Mobile Phone Business department has been continuously teasing the device for quite some time now and seemingly the official has once again done the same.

The General Manager for the Mobile Phone Business Department has once shared a screenshot on Weibo and the post has been made via an unknown Motorola smartphone. Rumours suggest that this is a hint towards the arrival of the new Motorola Frontier smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus chipset.

Specifications and Other Details

Apart from the most powerful chipset from Qualcomm yet and the 200MP camera, the device may also arrive with a 125W charging technology. The executive had shared teaser images for a 125W charger in March hinting at the arrival of the new smartphone. It is most likely that the smartphone maker will introduce its next flagship smartphone once the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset is announced. The chipset is expected to be announced this month.

As far as the specifications for the Motorola Frontier are considered, It is expected that the device will come with a display featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 support. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus chipset is expected to feature Cortex-X2 core, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores along with the Adreno 730 GPU. The processor on the device could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Motorola Frontier is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which renders suggest will be headlined by a 200MP primary lens. The other cameras will include a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The front of the device will have a 60MP selfie snapper. Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will also come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS support, and a USB Type-C port.