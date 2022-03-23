Motorola Frontier Could Be Launched With Brand’s Latest 125W Fast Charge Tech

The Lenovo-backed smartphone manufacturer Motorola is reportedly working on a new device called Motorola Frontier which has been in rumours for a while now. Now, renders of the said smartphone has surfaced over the web. Motorola Frontier is expected to be a premium smartphone and come with features and specs like a 144Hz refresh rate, flagship Qualcomm processor and more. However, the brand is yet to officially announce any details regarding the handset. Although a company official recently shared an image of a new 125W fast charge tech which could possibly be a hint towards the Motorola Frontier.

Lenovo’s General Manager for Mobile Phone Business on Wednesday via his Weibo account shared an image of a new 125W charger. His post stated that the charger has a 125W charging tech and is highly compatible. It’s a small-sized charger and weighs 130 grams. It is highly possible that the brand’s Motorola frontier will be launched with a 125W fast charging technology.

Motorola Frontier Specs

It is expected that Motorola Frontier will come with a display featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR10 support. According to some reports the smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 chipset which is being speculated as an upgraded version of the company’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The processor on the device could be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Motorola Frontier is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which renders suggest will be headlined by a 194MP primary lens. The other cameras will include a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. The front of the device will have a 60MP selfie snapper. Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will also come with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS support, and a USB Type-C port.