Motorola One Fusion+ Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 675 SoC and 12MP Primary Camera

Highlights The Motorola One Fusion and Fusion+ will launch by the end of Q2 2020

Both the phones will sport mid-range hardware

The One Fusion+ is said to feature Snapdragon 675 SoC and up to 6GB of RAM

While we are eagerly waiting for Motorola to make a comeback into the flagship smartphone market on April 22, a new leak has now revealed details of two upcoming smartphones. The two smartphones, going by names, Motorola One Fusion and One Fusion+ will be launched by the end of Q2. Popular tipster Evan Blass posted about the existence of two smartphones earlier today and 91mobiles has now leaked the key specifications of Motorola One Fusion+ which is going to be the higher-end model between the two. Motorola has been launching several smartphones under its ‘One’ series and there will be more smartphones in the pipeline besides the Fusion series. The Lenovo-owned company is also planning to launch Motorola One Edge and Edge+ smartphones on April 22.

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications Leaked Online

Going by the new 91mobiles report, the Motorola One Fusion+ will be launching in India by the end of Q2 2020. Thanks to the current lockdown situation, we are not seeing new smartphones from any brand, except the ones which are launching in China and Western markets.

As for the Motorola One Fusion+, the phone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone will arrive in 4GB and 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. Going by the chipset, the One Fusion+ will be a mid-range smartphone. Other leaked specs include 12MP primary camera on the back and two colour options- Light Blue and Light Brown.

Blass also revealed the codename of Fusion+ would be Liberty, whereas the same for Fusion will be ‘Titan.’ Sadly, the specifications of Motorola One Fusion are yet to be revealed.