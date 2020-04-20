Highlights Tata Sky adds Eurosport HD, Zee Biskope and 1Sports to its platform.

The three channels would be initially free with the subscribers later charged between Rs 0.10 and Rs 6.

The three channels can also be accessed on Tata Sky Web and mobile apps.

Tata Sky on Monday added three channels including Eurosport HD, Zee Biskope and 1Sports to its platform with the company making the channels free for the first 10 days to all users. According to the data available on Tata Sky, the channels will be charged between Rs 0.10 to Rs 6 exclusive of taxes post the 10 day period. It has to be noted that Eurosport was earlier known as DSport with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) approving the rename in March. Eurosport has the rights to major events including Pakistan Cricket League, MotoGP, NASCAR, Davis Cup and PGA Tour. Lex Sportel vision who served as a content partner for DSport launched its own channel 1Sports in January following its dispute with Dsport owner Discovery. 1Sports currently has rights to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Afghanistan Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Hero I-League. Meanwhile, Zee Biskope, the Bhojpuri movie channel grabbed the spotlight in the first week of its launch as it took the top spot in the Bhojpuri genre.

Tata Sky Adds Eurosport HD, Zee Biskope and 1Sports

Tata Sky users can access Eurosport HD on channel 495 while 1Sports can be accessed on channel 498. The Bhojpuri channel, Zee Biskope can be accessed on channel 1120.

While the channels remain free in the first 10 days, Tata Sky users can subscribe to Eurosport at Rs 6 per month while 1Sports can be accessed for Rs 4 per month. Zee Biskope is the cheapest of the three with a monthly subscription set at Rs 0.10.

Further, Tata Sky has added the three channels on Tata Sky web and the mobile app. However, the company as of press time hasn’t updated the channel packs on its website. It remains to be seen if the three channels become part of the Tata Sky curated packs.

Additionally, the standard definition Eurosport is already available on Tata Sky on channel 496 and has been part of Tata Sky curated packs.

New Channel Additions in More Than A Month

The three new channels from Tata Sky are the major channel additions in nearly a month with Tata Sky previously adding Awakening and Zee Picchar on March 3. In February, the company added Sahara Samay, R9 TV and Nandighosa TV.

Notably, the channels have arrived on the day when the government of India eased restrictions on several sectors including DTH services.