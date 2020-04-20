Oppo Find X2 Lite Out Now, Smartphone to Come With 5G Support

Oppo has just launched its latest addition to the X2 series, the Oppo Find X2 Lite and the phone come with a 5G support

    Highlights
    • Oppo Find X2 to have 5G connectivity support
    • The smartphone is going to come out with a battery capacity of 4025mAh
    • No fixed dates for launch in India yet

    Oppo has added its latest device in the X2 series – Find X2 Lite. The new Oppo Find X2 Lite’s first look was revealed in Portugal recently. One of the coolest things about this device is that it is going to support 5G connectivity. There is no clearance from Oppo about when they will launch and start selling the smartphone in India yet. The Oppo Find X2 Lite has come out with two colour variants, Moonlight Black and Pearl White. The new smartphone from Oppo is a single storage model. It is anticipated that the Find X2 will be launched in India because the other smartphones in the series, Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are going to be launched in the country soon.

    Oppo Find X2 Lite Storage and Price in India 

    Looking at the website of Oppo Portugal is of no use as the price of the Oppo Find X2 Lite is not yet disclosed by the company. But it is expected that the Lite model will cost lesser than its previous ones. The Oppo Find X2 8GB+256GB sells for EUR 999, so its price in India will be approximately Rs 83,000. This is not a sure price though as OnePlus marked its products to be expensive in the USA and cheaper in India. The same model can be expected by Oppo, which has been targeting the mid-range smartphones section in India.

    Oppo Find X2 Lite Specifications 

    The Oppo Find X2 Lite will be running on Android 10. It will come out with its ColorOS 7. If you love the in-display fingerprint recognition, this smartphone has got it. It will don a 6.4-inch LED display with a Full HD+ resolution and will have a refresh rate of 60Hz. The screen of the phone will be protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It will run with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G along with the 8GB LDDR4X RAM. The cameras of the smartphone will include a 48MP primary camera also with an 8MP wide-angle lens. Then there are two more cameras of 2MP each to support better photography. When clicking selfies, you will be getting a 32MP camera in the waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone will have a 4025mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging.

