Highlights The Moto G8 Power Lite features 5000mAh battery and weighs 200 grams

The phone comes in a single 4GB+64GB variant

Motorola did not reveal the India launch details of G8 Power Lite

Lenovo-owned Motorola just launched a budget smartphone dubbed as the Moto G8 Power Lite. Coming as a watered-down version of the Moto G8 Power, the G8 Power Lite features a 5000mAh battery and 20:9 aspect ratio. Among other things, the phone has MediaTek Helio P35 chipset underneath and also packs triple camera setup on the rear side. Launched in two colour options, Motorola confirmed the G8 Power Lite would be available in select countries like Mexico and Germany very soon. Indian launch details of the smartphone are unavailable at the moment, but we are expecting the company to launch the handset in the Asian sub-continent very soon to take other budget phones available in the market right now.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the phone flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD Max Vision screen with 720×1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a teardrop notch on top of the display that houses the selfie camera. As for other details, the phone measures 9.2mm thick and weighs 200 grams. Motorola also confirmed the G8 Power Lite is splash resistant.

Underneath, the Moto G8 Power Lite has the MediaTek Helio P35 which has an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.3GHz. The phone will be available in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company even added a hybrid microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Connectivity options include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Micro USB port. It runs Android 10 out of the box and comes armed with a 5000mAh battery that can be charged via 10W charger present inside the retail box. Sadly, the phone lacks fast charging support. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the rear side of the smartphone.

Moving onto the cameras, Motorola has added a triple camera setup on the rear side which consists of 16MP primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front of the phone is an 8MP snapper which helps in capturing selfies and attending video calls.

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available at 169 Euros (approx. Rs 14,200) in Mexico and Germany very soon. It will reach other Western and Asian markets very soon, as confirmed by Motorola.