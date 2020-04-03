Vodafone Brings 3 Caller Tune Prepaid Plans With Up to 90 Days Service Validity

Highlights Vodafone has now launched new 'Value Added Service' lineup for prepaid plans

The VAS plans ship with Caller Tune and service validity benefits

Vodafone has launched the new plans in only Mumbai Circle

Continuing the launch spree, Vodafone has now brought new prepaid plans under ‘Value Added Service’ section. The USP of these prepaid plans is the ‘Service Validity’ benefit. Priced at Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78, the new plans offer ‘Caller Tune’ benefit and service validity up to 90 days. These are not the All Rounder plans and they do not offer talk time or data benefit, instead, the company is offering caller tune benefit. Just a couple of days ago, Vodafone launched a new All Rounder pack of Rs 95 with service validity of 56 days. Similar the Rs 95 All Rounder plan, the new caller tune plans are also available only in select circles at the moment. We can confirm the availability of these new plans in Mumbai circle.

Vodafone Caller Tune Prepaid Plans: Rs 47, Rs 67 and Rs 78 Detailed

As mentioned above, the new caller tune plans are part of the company’s ‘Value Added Service‘ lineup. Starting with the Rs 47 plan, it offers a user caller tune benefit for 28 days; The plan also comes with service validity benefit, meaning users will continue receiving incoming voice calls. If users recharge the talk time plans of Rs 10 or any other denomination, they will be able to make outgoing voice calls at standard outgoing call charges.

The Rs 67 VAS prepaid plan offers caller tune benefit for 90 days, followed by the Rs 78 plan with the same caller tune benefit for 89 days. Similar to the Rs 47 plan, the Rs 67 and Rs 78 plans also ship with service validity benefit for 90 days and 89 days, respectively. None of the three plans offer talk time or data benefits like the company’s unlimited combo or All Rounder plans.

Also, the three plans are currently available in Mumbai circle only, but we are expecting them to go official in other circles as well.

Vodafone Data Add-On Packs Detailed

While Vodafone has launched the new VAS prepaid plans, it is continuing to offer data add-on packs and they also come with service validity benefit. Starting at Rs 16, it is an add-on pack that offers 1GB data benefit valid for 24 hours. The Rs 48 and Rs 98 data add-ons come with 3GB and 6GB data benefit with 28 days service validity.

Service validity is essential for Vodafone prepaid customers to receive incoming voice calls. If Vodafone users have an active service validity plan, then they can also recharge the talk time plans as well to make outgoing calls.