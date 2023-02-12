Modem vs Router: Know Important Differences

If you didn’t know it yet, both modem and router are two different things. Routers serve a specific purpose, as well as modems. Most people confuse both to be the same thing. But they are not actually the same. Internet connectivity has become a prime need for almost everyone in the country. Whether they are students, office workers, or business people, without an internet connection, most of their work would stop. Thus it is important to understand the difference between a modem and a router and have complete knowledge about the internet connection you have. Keep reading ahead to find out more about this.

Understanding Modem and Router

Starting with the Modem, it stands for ‘Modulator Demodulator’. What Modem does is that it helps in establishing the connection between the internet and the home network. The modem is directly connected to the fibre optic cable that reaches your house to provide internet.

This is where the role of the router starts. A router is a device which enables the modem to connect with a variety of devices present in the home which need to access the internet. It works for both wireless and wired connections.

You might be wondering, ‘but I have only one box,’ which does both what modems and routers do. Well, this is because you have both combined into one. Your internet provider must have provided you with a device which includes both the modem and the router.

But in case you want to purchase both separately, you can do that as well. But do you actually need both? The answer is ‘yes’; in most cases, a user needs both devices. But should you purchase them separately or together? What is better?

Modem vs Router: Should You Purchase them Separately or Not?

There are advantages and disadvantages to both scenarios. In case you decide to get a combo device (one device which includes both modem and router), then you will have the advantage of saving some desk space. Adding to that, the configuration would become simpler since there is only one device to focus on. But then, you can’t keep changing the position of the box (since it has a router) much once it is set up. You can’t alter or change your router depending on your requirements.

Talking about purchasing them separately, you will have the advantage of being able to choose an individual router with higher data throughput capability when you go for a gigabit broadband plan. Also, in case either the router or the modem needs repair, you won’t have to replace the whole box.

But there are cons to this as well. You will need to put up with more cables than usual, and you will require extra power outlets as well.