Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 34,999

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition for the Indian market. The Chinese tech giant has launched the laptop as a cheaper variant of the previously launched Mi Notebook 14. There are several differences between the two laptops. A thing worth noting is that the Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition is powered by the 10th-generation Intel i3 core processor. Another thing to note in this laptop would be that it comes with an inbuilt webcam whereas the Mi Notebook 14 does not. More details on the story ahead.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition Specifications

Out of the box, the Mi Notebook 14 e-edition will run on Windows 10 Home. It is powered by the 10th-generation Intel i3 core processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM with 256GB SATA 3 SSD internal storage.

Compared to this, the Mi Notebook 14 comes with a 10th-generation Intel i5 core processor with up to 512GB SSD coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. There is a 14-inch anti-glare screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. Users get a screen-to-body ratio of 81.2%.

One of the key differentiation between the normal Mi Notebook 14 and e-Learning edition is the presence of inbuilt webcam on the e-Learning edition. Users going for the Mi Notebook 14 would have to connect an external webcam in order to video call or record a video on the laptop.

There is a 3,220mAh battery inside the laptop which Xiaomi has claimed will run up to 10 hours in one full charge. For connectivity, users get two USB 2.0 ports, a combo audio jack, and an HDMI port. There is also support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop is quite light and weighs just 1.5kg.

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition Price

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning edition has been launched in India as a single variant only. It will be offered to the users in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage priced at Rs 34,999 and come in a single ‘Silver’ colour option. The product is already selling through the official website of Mi India, Amazon India and other offline retail stores as well.