Sony launches 65 Inch 4K HDR OLED – A8H in India, Priced at Rs 2,79,990

Since the TV is powered by Android, users can make use of the Google Assistant for hands-free search

    Sony has just launched a new TV series for the Indian market, namely ‘Bravia A8H’. The A8H OLED TV is available for users in 65-inch (164cm) and has a very slim body. The TV comes equipped with the most powerful X1 Ultimate 4K HDR processor. Thus watching 4K content would be a very great experience with this TV. It is an Android TV and comes powered by the Google Assistant to facilitate hands-free search for the user. The TV also works with Apple HomeKit and Apple AirPlay 2. More on the story ahead.

    Sony Bravia A8H Features and Specifications

    Starting with the processor, as mentioned, it is powered by the powerful X1 Ultimate 4K HDR processor. For enhancing the viewing experience and picture quality for the user, there is Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster in the TV. The Bravia A8H is also equipped with X-Motion Clarity technology. This technology boosts the refresh rate of the screen and renders pictures clearer and brighter.

    The TV’s display is TRILUMINOS which produces a wider range of colours with more precision. For making the sound more immersive and giving the user a dynamic sound experience, there is a new Acoustic Surface Audio technology inside the TV. There is also S-Front Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos sound support for enhancing the audio quality.

    Additionally, since the TV is powered by Android, users can make use of the Google Assistant for hands-free search. There is a Netflix Calibrated Mode along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for helping the user get the best of their over-the-top (OTT) content watching experience. The TV is designed keeping minimalism in mind, and the bezels on the TV are almost too thin to notice. Thus your attention would always be on what’s important on the screen.

    Sony Bravia A8H Price

    The model number of this TV is ‘KD-65A8H’, and Indian users can get it for Rs 2,79,990. It is available in the retail stores of Sony in India and also on Amazon India from November 5, 2020. Other major electronic stores in the country will have the Bravia A8H for selling as well.

