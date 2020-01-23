Xiaomi Mi A3 Now Available for Rs 11,999 is Still One of the Best Android One Mid-Range Offerings

Highlights The phone is now retailing for Rs 11,999

The device comes with Snapdragon 665 SoC

The phone comes with Android One tag and a 48MP primary sensor

If you are thinking about buying an Android One phone and the stock Android experience is your cup of tea, then it is hard to miss out on the option of the Android One phone by Xiaomi, which is the Mi A3. The third in the generation of the A series of phones, the Mi A3 has been one of the popular releases by Xiaomi in the last year. But, there is a new announcement for the Mi A3 which might excite the stock Android fans and it is about a recent price cut on the device. The Mi A3 has been recently announced to come with a Rs 1,000 price cut. There are a multitude of features which the Mi A3 boasts of, and surely the Android One tag is one of them. Let’s see what the Mi A3 offers, and how this recent price cut could present a good window for the stock Android fans to get their hands on this device.

Mi A3 Price Drop Details

The Xiaomi India official Twitter account has shared the news of this price cut, by tweeting about it with a picture. With a new Rs 1,000 price cut, the Mi A3 now retails for Rs 11,999. The original price of the Mi A3 has been Rs 12,999. Detailing the features of the Mi A3, Xiaomi India has also written that the phone comes with a Super AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor and triple rear camera setup. There is also no doubt that the Mi A3 makes its position as one of the best phones under the Rs 15,000 price tags. Although now there are other options in the market to choose from, if you are deciding to buy a phone around the Rs 10,000 price tag, and you can go a little overboard your budget, then the Xiaomi Mi A3 would be a decent choice. Of course, there are some quirks about the Mi A3 which you should keep in mind before you decide to buy the phone.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Specifications

Since the launch of the phone, one complaint that the users have had with the Mi A3 has been of the HD+ resolution on the display. But despite that, we should not forget that the device comes with a Super AMOLED display which increases the quality of the display, if not the resolution. The 6.08-inch display has also got a compact hold in the hands of the user and the glass back with the Gorilla Glass 5 protection lends the phone a premium look. On the specifications front, the Mi A3 sports a Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Camera Sensors

One of the highlights of the Mi A3 has been its camera setup as it comes with a triple rear camera. Leading the pack is the 48MP primary shooter, which you might correctly guess to be the Sony IMX586 sensor. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for those portrait shots. The A series from Xiaomi has been camera focused since the first device, and the Mi A3 carries this banner forward with commendable shots. The front camera on the device is a 32MP shooter which also clicks decent selfies.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Yet to Receive Android 10 Update

One thing that might bug the users right now with the Xiaomi Mi A3 is the lack of Android 10 till now. While the brand has already updated devices like the Poco F1 with its MIUI 11 based on Android 10, it is high time that the Mi A3 also receive the Android 10 update. Also, since the phone comes with the Android One tag, it is only obvious that the users expect quick updates on the device. However, Xiaomi has already declared that the Android 10 update for the device will be rolled out in February.