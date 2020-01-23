Poco X2 Could Be the Next Smartphone from Poco, But Will It Succeed Poco F1?

Highlights The Poco X2 may arrive in Q1 2020 itself

Poco is also working on the successor to Poco F1 and it will pack high-end chipset

Poco smartphones will take on those from Xiaomi in India

Poco is all over the internet yet again. The sub-brand of Xiaomi, which recently became an independent brand, stirred the mobile phone market back in 2018 with the Poco F1. The Poco F1 is the only smartphone from Poco we got to see, but the company already confirmed it would be launching new phones this year which will even compete with Xiaomi’ smartphones. A couple of days ago, Poco India released an 18-second teaser video saying the company’s Season 2 is live now. At the end of the short video, there’s an easter egg which shows ‘X2.’ There have been numerous reports on the web saying that Poco will come up with a new series- Poco X which could be the brand’s mid-range device series sitting below the Poco F series. It seems like the Poco X2 will be the first smartphone in the said series and it may not succeed the Poco F1.

Poco X2 Launch Likely in the Coming Weeks

Poco is going to have a busy year ahead. The company already confirmed it would come up with new smartphones this year after becoming an independent brand. The second smartphone from Poco could be the Poco X2 and not the Poco F2. Rumours are rife that the Poco X2 might be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G for the Indian market. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K30 in India as a successor to the Redmi K20, but now, Poco seems to be borrowing the same model. Nevertheless, Poco and Xiaomi are two different entities, so we may both the companies launching the same model with slightly varied specs. The Easter egg was first spotted by Twitter user Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka).

In addition to the Poco X2, the company is also said to be working on Poco F2 which will be a spiritual successor to the Poco F1. Furthermore, a set of images of Poco F2 Lite were leaked online too, so in total, Poco seems to have three smartphones in the pipeline. In a recent interaction with Gadgets360, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan, said that the brand would launch the successor to Poco F1 as its next smartphone. The upcoming Poco F1 successor will pack top-tier SoC and the best RAM configuration available in the market. And it will be launched in Q1 2020 itself.

Right now, we are not sure what Poco is up to and which handset will it launch in the coming weeks.

Poco Smartphones to Compete With Xiaomi in India

As you might be aware of already, Poco is now a standalone company which essentially means it will have a separate market share in the country. This is pretty much similar to how BBK Electronics operates under Vivo, Oppo, Realme and OnePlus brands in India. Oppo is the parent company of both OnePlus and Realme, but they operate as independent brands in the company having a separate market share.

During the same interaction with Gadgets360, Manmohan confirmed that Poco smartphones would compete with those of Xiaomi devices in India. On asking whether Poco will compete with Xiaomi in India, he replied as “Of course, it’ll be a competition and so will Xiaomi also face the heat from Poco, right? But having said that, at the end of the day, if customers are winning, everything is hunky dory.”

For now, Poco will make use of Xiaomi’s resources before becoming a fully separate entity. In fact, Poco will also make use of Xiaomi’s ever-growing after-sales support to continue providing support to the users.