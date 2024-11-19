Meta Fined Rs 213.14 Crore by CCI – Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In 2021, WhatsApp alerted its users that from February 8, users were required to accept the terms which said that their data would be shared with the Meta companies. This was made mandatory by WhatsApp and Meta.

Highlights

  • Meta, the parent company of giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram was fined Rs 213.14 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday.
  • The penalty has been imposed on Meta for abusing its dominant position in the messaging market.
  • CCI said in an order that Meta collected user data, and shared it with other Meta companies which is against the competition law.

Follow Us

meta fined rs 21314 crore by cci

Meta, the parent company of giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram was fined Rs 213.14 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday. The penalty has been imposed on Meta for abusing its dominant position in the messaging market. CCI said in an order that Meta collected user data, and shared it with other Meta companies which is against the competition law. The order has directed Meta and WhatsApp to implement behavioural remedies with a defined timeline. The companies have also been served a cease and desist order.




Read More - OPPO Confirms Find X8 Series to Feature Dimensity 9400 SoC in India

In 2021, WhatsApp alerted its users that from February 8, users were required to accept the terms which said that their data would be shared with the Meta companies. This was made mandatory by WhatsApp and Meta. However, in 2016, users were given the option to choose whether or not they wanted to share their data.

CCI said, "Given the network effects and lack of effective alternatives, the 2021 update forces users to comply, undermining their autonomy, and constitutes an abuse of Meta's dominant position."

Read More - iPhone 16 Outperforms Flagships in 5G Performance in India

Further, CCI noted that the sharing of data between the Meta companies creates an entry barrier for rivals in the display advertisement market. A remedial measure suggested by CCI is that Meta should stop sharing the data between its companies for advertising purposes for the next five years.

The move to make users accept mandatory data collection and sharing amongst Meta companies has not been taken lightly by the sector regulator. Meta holds the largest market share in the messaging market in India, and many countries with leading platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The data sharing amongst these companies would mean that Meta would have an edge no other company would be able to make.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Okay

Airtel Deploys 100,000 Massive MIMO 5G Radios With Ericsson

TheAndroidFreak :

I am actually waiting for Nothing Phone 3 now.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't recommend either of three. Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, One Plus 13.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't think so.

OnePlus 13 and Xiaomi 15 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8…

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Jio did bring revolution, but now everyone hates Jio to the core. South India doesn't have Jio at all.…

Reliance Jio Rolls Out 100GB Free AI Cloud Storage with…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments