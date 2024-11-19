Equinix Announces SG6 Data Center in Singapore to Drive AI Growth



Digital infrastructure company Equinix today announced its sixth International Business Exchange (IBX) data center in Singapore, named SG6, which will be built with an initial investment of USD 260 million. This new facility, expected to open in Q1 2027, will offer 20 MW of capacity upon completion. Equinix states that SG6 will be powered by renewable energy and will incorporate liquid cooling technology to support compute-intensive workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Supporting AI and Sustainability

SG6 will be added to Equinix's global data center network, enabling low-latency, high-bandwidth connections between AI resources and data sources, thereby facilitating efficient AI workflows across regions. The 9-story facility was awarded as part of Singapore's pilot Data Centre - Call for Application (DC-CFA) and is designed to meet the country's growing demand for high-capacity, sustainable digital infrastructure in line with the Green Plan 2030 and Smart Nation initiatives, the company said.

Sustainability Measures

The data center incorporates several sustainability measures, including a renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) in Singapore with Sembcorp Industries. Other measures include using lower-carbon building materials, energy-efficient water-cooled chillers and cooling towers, and rainwater harvesting capabilities.

Equinix will also offer liquid cooling technology in SG6, which can transfer heat more efficiently than air, ensuring effective cooling for high-power applications. This addition will enable Equinix to support Singaporean businesses and the nation in addressing AI and other high-computational needs in a more sustainable manner, the official release said.

Industry Collaboration

Equinix has also collaborated with the College of Design and Engineering at the National University of Singapore, IMDA, and Dell Technologies to advance sustainable data center practices and modernise digital infrastructure. These partnerships aim to assess solutions for integrating alternative power systems and optimising hardware-software efficiency.

Yee May Leong, Managing Director, Singapore, Equinix, said, "SG6 sets a new benchmark in our approach to driving digital and AI transformation. As compute-intensive workloads continue to grow, the demand for capacity will also rise, and Equinix is equipped to support these next-generation workloads. By integrating the latest sustainability innovations, our new AI-ready data center enables businesses to establish their digital infrastructure both responsibly and sustainably."

Renewable Energy

Equinix reports that its data centers in Singapore have achieved 100 percent renewable energy coverage since 2020, and the company is on track to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. This initiative extends to all facilities, whether newly constructed or recently incorporated into the company's portfolio.

Equinix's Footprint

Equinix's footprint spans 268 data centers across 73 metros and 34 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, Equinix currently operates 59 data centers in 15 key metros across Australia, China (four data centers in Shanghai through a partnership), Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. The company has also announced its market entry into Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand.