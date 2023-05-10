MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 9200+ Chipset for Flagship 5G Smartphones

MediaTek, a leading Taiwanese semiconductor company, has announced the launch of its new Dimensity 9200+ chipset, designed to power flagship 5G smartphones. The Dimensity 9200+ is the latest addition to MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio, building on the success of its predecessor with improved performance and power efficiency, ideal for longer battery life and superior gaming experiences.

The Dimensity 9200+ combines an ultra-core Arm Cortex-X3 operating at up to 3.35GHz, three Arm Cortex-A715 super-cores running up to 3.0 GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 2.0 GHz. The chipset boasts a 17% boost to its Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU, providing an additional boost for gaming and other compute-intensive applications.

Read More - MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Flagship Processor With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched

The Dimensity 9200+ is equipped with HyperEngine 6.0, which enhances the gaming experience with adaptive performance technology, enabling sustained high frame rates and minimising latency. The chipset's Sixth-generation AI Processing Unit (APU 690) efficiently powers AI-noise reduction and AI-super resolution tasks, creating cinematic videos through real-time focus and Bokeh adjustments. The MediaTek Imagiq 890, a powerful flagship image signal processor, supports captivating capture, providing bright, sharp images and videos even in low-light scenarios. The chipset also features MediaTek MiraVision 890 display technology with adaptive refresh rate technology and motion blur reduction for a fluid user experience.

Read More - MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Better Than Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Exynos 2200 as per Geekbench 5 Results

The Dimensity 9200+ is built using the second-generation TSMC 4nm-class process, making it ideal for ultra-slim designs in various form factors. Furthermore, the chipset boasts MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power efficiency technologies, which optimise battery life for all 5G connection conditions.

Smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ are expected to be available from May 2023. The new chipset is poised to revolutionise the 5G smartphone industry by offering superior performance, power efficiency, and connectivity.