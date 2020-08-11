Low-Cost Postpaid Plans from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio

Postpaid plans are the way to go if you truly want a seamless mobile connection. Not taking anything away from prepaid plans, but postpaid plans just provide better value to some people. Telcos have innovated in their own way with the postpaid plans. Vodafone, for example, offers RED Family plans wherein different members of the family can use a postpaid connection, get calling and data benefits, and all of it will be grouped under a single bill. Let’s take a look at the low-cost postpaid plans from some of the major telcos.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel offers its low-cost postpaid plan for Rs 499 monthly and it comes with 75GB data benefit. The best thing is that there is an option for data rollover once you have exhausted your initial 75GB data. You get unlimited calling benefit to any network. Along with that, there is a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream App. There is also handset protection included in the plan. Airtel has removed its ZEE5 Premium offering with the plan though. With the plan you will also be included in the Platinum membership of Airtel Thanks programme. With the Platinum membership, you will get benefits such as VIP Service, 1-year subscription from Shaw Academy, Wynk Premium, and Free Hellotunes. However, unlike all the other postpaid plans from Airtel, this one doesn’t come with additional connections which you can share with your friends or family.

Reliance Jio

Jio is offering only one plan under its postpaid plans category. It comes for Rs 199. With the plan, you will get a total of 25GB data only. After you have exhausted your initial 25GB data, for every additional GB of data that you consume, you will be charged Rs 20. There is an unlimited voice calling to any network you wish too included as well. Along with that, there is a 100 SMS/day benefit. You also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers some of the best postpaid plans amongst all the telcos. Its Rs 399 plan is low-cost for an individual. With the plan, the user gets 40GB of data initially with a data rollover facility of up to 200GB. There is unlimited calling to any network included with 100 SMS/day. Coming to the OTT benefits of the plan, you get a free Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 for one year and along with that, there is also ZEE5 Premium worth Rs 999 totally for free.

But then there is a separate category of family plans as well. The low-cost postpaid family plan comes for Rs 598. There are two connections in this one (primary + secondary). 80GB data is offered out of which the primary user gets 50GB data and the secondary user gets 30GB data with a data rollover facility of 200GB. OTT benefits are Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime, and ZEE5 Premium.