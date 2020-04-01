Trai NTO 2.0: Long-Term Recharge Options from DTH Operators Detailed

Highlights DTH operators are providing long-term recharge choices to the subscribers

Only Airtel Digital TV is offering actual long-term plans

Tata Sky, Dish TV and Sun Direct offering up to 30 days extra service for free

Over the phase of the last 18 months, the Indian broadcasting sector has gone through some major changes, thanks to the introduction of National Tariff Order (NTO) by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). The regulator brought several changes to the industry like the introduction of Network Capacity Fee (NCF), removal of actual long-term plans, Free-to-Air (FTA) channels concept and more. NTO 1.0 made users moving away from their TV subscriptions, but Trai finetuned it and introduced NTO 2.0 at the start of 2020 which is again making users recharge their TV subscriptions. With NTO 1.0, we saw the Long-Term Plans phasing away, but that didn’t stop DTH operators from introducing new ways to lock users for a longer period. DTH service providers came up with long-term recharge options as part of which a user can recharge the same plan for up to 12 months to enjoy additional benefits. Continue reading to know more about the current long-term recharge plans on offer from Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, D2h and Sun Direct.

Tata Sky Long-Term Recharge Option: What You Get?

Tata Sky Cashback offer allows users to get one month of free service on 12 months recharge. For example, if an existing Tata Sky user recharges a single channel pack for 12 months, then the company will credit an additional one month of extra validity within 48 hours. Tata Sky users opting for a long-term recharge can also avail other features like temporary account suspension, flexibility to add/drop channels at will and avoid the hassle of recharging every month.

Dish TV and D2h Long-Term Recharge Offers Detailed

Moving on, we have Dish TV India which is currently providing up to 30 days of free service on long-term recharge. Dish TV and D2h fall under the same company, so both the operators are providing similar long-term recharge offers. Dish TV & D2h users recharging for three months upfront will be eligible for seven days of extra service. Customers recharging the same plan for six months upfront will get 15 days extra service, while users opting for 12 months or above recharge at once will be eligible to get 30 days of extra service at no extra cost.

Sun Direct Users Can Get Up to Rs 150 Amount Back

Sun Direct is the popular DTH service provider in the South India region. Unlike other DTH operators which are providing extra days on long-term recharges, Sun Direct is offering cashback amount. Sun Direct customers recharging with Rs 500 & above will be eligible for Rs 20 cashback, followed by Rs 1,000 & above recharge which will provide Rs 50 cashback. Users going with Rs 2,000 & above recharge at once will get Rs 100 cashback. And lastly, the Rs 3,000 & above recharge will provide a user Rs 150 cashback. The cashback amount will be provided to the user’s account and it will increase the subscription validity.

Note: Airtel Digital TV is running long-term recharge offers for select users. The DTH arm of Bharti Airtel is still providing actual long-term plans instead of long-term recharges. Users can check for Airtel Digital TV long-term channel packs via this link.