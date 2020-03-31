Tata Sky Makes 12 Platform Services Available For Free

Highlights Tata Sky Offers 12 platform services free for the COVID-19 lockdown period

Tata Sky announced on Tuesday that it would offer 12 of its services free for users during the COVID-19 lockdown period. The company, a product of Tata Sons, had earlier announced that its Tata Sky Fitness service channel would be offered for free for one month. It has to be noted that Tata Sons had committed Rs 1000 crores to tackle the COVID-19 situation while its chairman Ratan Tata through Tata Trusts had offered 500 Crores. Tata Sky, one of the leading direct-to-home (DTH) players has over 600 channels and services with a presence in over 18 million households.

Free Services Include Cooking, Javed Akhtar and Dance Studio

The free services that are part of Tata Sky’s offering for the COVID-19 lockdown include Dance Studio, Fun Learn Preschool, Fun Learn Junior, Cooking and Classroom. Additionally, the company is also offering Fitness, Smart Manager, Javed Akhtar, Beauty, Vedic Maths along with English in Hindi and English in Telugu services.

“We’re opening up 12-14 Tata Sky services for all our subscribers today,” CEO of Tata Sky, Harit Nagpal said on Twitter.

Majority of Tata Sky services mentioned above including Beauty, Dance Studio and Fun Learn were available at Rs 59 per month while Tata Sky Cooking was available for users at Rs 60 per month. Vedic Maths subscription was available to users for Rs 10 per day subscription with the course duration being 91 days.

Tata Sky COVID-19 Plans Include 7 Days Subscription Extension

While Tata Sky initially offered Tata Sky Fitness service channel for free, it also offered a seven day credit to those subscribers with inactive accounts. The move was said to be intended to those subscribers who could not recharge their accounts due to COVID-19 lockdown. Interested subscribers were required to give a missed call to 080-61999922 with Tata Sky providing a seven day credit to users and the balance was said to be deducted on the eighth day.

As part of a joint initiative between Fit India and Tata Sky, the Tata Sky Fitness was made available for free. The service was said to offer expert guidance from those who trained Bollywood stars like Alia, Katrina, Hrithik, Shahid and Kareena. The Tata Sky Fitness offer is said to be valid until April 24.