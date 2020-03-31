BSNL and Vodafone Idea Change Network Operator Name: Check What’s New

Highlights Vodafone gets mixed reaction in Twitter regarding new network name

BSNL and Vodafone Idea has extended the validity of prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has launched a new all-rounder prepaid recharge of Rs 95

State-owned telecom operator BSNL and private TSP Vodafone Idea have changed their network names in order to generate awareness among users regarding COVID-19. The government has imposed 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of Coronavirus. To support the decision by the government, BSNL has changed its network name from BSNL Mobile to ‘BSNL Stay at Home‘. Similarly, Vodafone Idea has added a suffix in their network name to spread awareness about COVID-19. Vodafone network name is being displayed as ‘Vodafone-Be Safe.’ Not only this, but DoT has also directed all the telecom operators to change their default caller tunes into 30-second Coronavirus Prevention Caller Tune.

Vodafone Gets Mixed Reaction in New Network Name

Vodafone has received various tweets regarding the changed network name. While some people have appreciated the move of the telco, some users have shown their disinterest in the new move made by Vodafone. The reason behind the negative comments is the current financial distress of the telco giant because of AGR dues along with network tower issues.

BSNL is Extending Prepaid Plans of Subscribers along with Free Talk Time

Government-owned BSNL is trying hard to create awareness amongst the users regarding Coronavirus. Besides changing the operator name, BSNL is also extending the validity of its prepaid plans until April 20, 2020. Not only this, but the state-owned telco is also offering Rs 10 talk time to subscribers. So even the balance is zero, BSNL prepaid users will be able to connect with their closest ones. This move by the telco will primarily aid the migrant workers and low-income groups who are facing communication problems because of the 21 days lockdown period. Similar to BSNL, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also extended the validity of their prepaid plans along with free talk time credit.

Vodafone Idea Launches All Rounder Prepaid Recharge of Rs 95

Vodafone Idea has recently rolled out new all-rounder prepaid recharge of Rs 95 which will offer high-speed internet data along with calling benefits. Users will enjoy Rs 74 talk time along with 200 MB of data for 56 days. Also, users must note that the all-rounder Prepaid Recharge will be available in selected telecom circles like Chennai, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Vodafone Idea is allowing users to get double service validity with this new All Rounder pack.