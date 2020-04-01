Oppo India Hikes Prices of Multiple Smartphones by Up to Rs 2,000

Highlights The newly launched Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be available at Rs 31,990

Oppo also hiked the prices of A31 and Oppo F15 smartphones

The new prices will be effective starting today

A few weeks ago, the Indian government announced the GST increase on mobile phones to 18% from the earlier 12%. This essentially means smartphones will become costlier in India and the new GST hike will also impact the prices of already launched devices alongside the upcoming phones. Xiaomi announced that it would soon reveal the new prices of its mobile phones on Twitter. Oppo India has already informed the new prices to offline retailers in the country. Mahesh Telecom, who is a popular Mumbai-based retailer, has posted the new prices of various Oppo smartphones after the price hike. Oppo smartphones, including the recently launched Reno 3 Pro has received a price hike of up to Rs 2,000. While the prices of entry-level Oppo phones has been increased by Rs 500, the majority of the phones received a Rs 2,000 price hike to absorb the 18% GST rate. Continue reading to know more about the new prices of Oppo smartphones in India.

New Prices of Oppo Smartphones in India Detailed

Starting with the Oppo A1k entry-level smartphone, the new MOP or Market Operating Price is Rs 7,990 which is an increase of Rs 500 from the earlier Rs 7,490. The Oppo A5s 2GB will be available at Rs 8,990, followed by the Oppo A5s 3GB at Rs 9,990. Both the A5s models earlier retailed at Rs 8,490 and Rs 8,990, respectively. Lastly, the Oppo A5s 4GB model can now be picked up for Rs 11,990, up from the older Rs 10,990 price.

Moving onto Oppo A5 2020 3GB, 4GB and 6GB models, the new prices are Rs 12,490, Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990, an increase from Rs 11,490, Rs 12,990 and Rs 14,990, respectively. We then have the recently launched Oppo A31 4GB model with a new MOP of Rs 12,490. The launch price of the Oppo A31 4GB was Rs 11,490. Oppo’s popular K1 smartphone will now retail at Rs 15,990 in India.

The Oppo A9 2020 4GB and 8GB models will be available for purchase at Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,990 going forward. Oppo began 2020 by launching the Oppo F15 smartphone at Rs 19,990 in India. However, after the price hike, the Oppo F15 will be available at Rs 21,990.

The Oppo Reno 2F and Reno 2Z smartphones which received multiple prices cuts in the past will now be available at Rs 23,490 and Rs 27,490, respectively. The Oppo Reno 2 can be purchased for Rs 38,990 from the earlier Rs 36,990 price.

Lastly, we have the Oppo Reno 3 Pro whose launch price of Rs 29,990, but it will be retailing at Rs 31,990 starting today. Mahesh Telecom noted the new prices would be effective starting today, however, it is worth noting that you may not be able to purchase the devices because of the lockdown period.

The prices of other existing Oppo models is expected to be revealed soon. Also, Xiaomi and other smartphone brands would likely announce the new prices today.