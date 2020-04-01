OnePlus 8 Series to Pack LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.0 Storage and Snapdragon 865 SoC

Highlights OnePlus says it chose the best hardware available today for OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 Pro display specs revealed in China

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will go official in India on April 14

We are just 14 days away from the launch of the OnePlus 8 series and the company has started revealing key specifications of the devices. After confirming the launch date, OnePlus now shared the hardware details of its upcoming OnePlus 8 phones which will include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. As everyone would know by now, the OnePlus 8 devices will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and they will offer 5G support even in India. Besides, OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will have UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus also revealed the complete display specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro in China. The premium model in the series will pack a Quad HD+ 120Hz screen with maximum brightness levels of 1300nits.

OnePlus 8 Series to Feature Best Hardware Available

OnePlus officially announced its most ‘powerful setup’ to date on a smartphone. The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset will be powering the OnePlus 8 series and it will work in tandem with UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. For the unaware, UFS 3.1 was announced recently, but it was too late for OnePlus choosing the latest tech.

The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is promised to deliver a 25% increase in both CPU & GPU performance, while LPDDR5 RAM is capable of offering transfer rates between 6,400Mbps and 51.2GB/s. UFS 3.0 storage was already seen on the OnePlus 7T series, but the Chinese company is adding two new technologies- Turbo Write and Host Performance Booster to offer enhanced performance. OnePlus also says that it worked hard on the software side as well to deliver “fast and smooth” experience.

The entire OnePlus 8 range will be 5G-ready even in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro Display Specs Revealed Officially

While OnePlus chose to reveal the hardware specifications for the global audience, in China, the company revealed the complete display specifications. The OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED 2K display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1300nits brightness, 4096 levels of auto-brightness, 513 PPI, customised MEMC chip and HDR10+ support. Safe to say, these are the best display specs we have ever heard on a smartphone to date.

These top-notch specs mean the OnePlus 8 Pro could be priced on the higher side. Already, the price of the OnePlus 8 series is expected to be on the steeper side considering the Snapdragon 865 SoC underneath, and especially the OnePlus 8 Pro model seems to cross the Rs 60,000 mark in India.

Other rumoured features of the OnePlus 8 Pro include 30W wireless charging, IP68 water and dust rating and dual 48MP cameras on the back.