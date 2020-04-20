JioLink Plans Start at Rs 699 and Offer Up to 1076GB Data With 196 Days Validity

Highlights Reliance JioLink was made available for customers back in 2016 before the commercial launch of Jio 4G services

JioLink plans offer 5GB data per day

The plans start at just Rs 699 and go all the way up to Rs 4,199

We all know that Reliance Jio is the leader when it comes to the prepaid segment and especially providing more data at an affordable price. Even though Reliance Jio is losing the race nowadays with the FUP limit on non-Jio voice calls, the telco is still ahead of others in the data section. For example, Jio’s Rs 249 plan offers for prepaid users ships with 2GB data per day, while the same plan from Airtel and Vodafone Idea comes with 1.5GB data per day. While Reliance Jio modified prepaid plans several times since its inception, there’s a section of plans which the company did not touch till date. We are talking about JioLink plans which are listed on the company’s website for more than three years. Continue reading to know more about JioLink and its plans in detail.

What is JioLink?

JioLink is a 4G LTE modem that improves the coverage in some areas. However, the JioLink is pretty different from the JioFi hotspot device. Notably, JioLink was provided to the employees of Reliance Industries before the commercial launch of Reliance Jio 4G services. As the service has been launched commercially, there’s no requirement of JioLink modem these days. Nevertheless, if you still have a JioLink lying around, you can recharge the plans detailed below.

JioLink Users Can Recharge 3 Plans Starting at Rs 699

Now moving onto the plans being offered to JioLink users, there are three of them priced at Rs 699 for one month, Rs 2,099 for three months and Rs 4,199 for six months.

The Rs 699 JioLink plan offers 156GB data spread across 5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. On top of the daily data, Reliance Jio is also providing 16GB extra data to make the overall data benefit reach 156GB. While users get access to Jio apps, they miss out on voice and SMS benefits.

The Rs 2,099 JioLink plan also ships with 5GB data per day along with an additional 48GB of data that takes the overall data benefit to 538GB. The validity of this plan is 98 days. Lastly, the Rs 4,199 JioLink plan allows a user to consume a total of 1076GB data (5GB per day+96GB extra data) for 196 days. Both the Rs 2,099 and Rs 4,199 plans also offer complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

As noted, Reliance Jio seems to be no longer providing JioLink device, so only existing users can make use of these plans.