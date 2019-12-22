JioFiber, ACT Fibernet and Others Offering 250 Mbps Broadband Plans Under Rs 2,000

Highlights JioFiber is offering the Gold plan for Rs 1,299 in this speed

The broadband industry in India is seeing its golden days right now, with more and more people across the country opting for wired broadband services instead of only opting for mobile data connections. The increased adaption of broadband in a country sends many signals about the people. It does not only say that the people want to enjoy reliable, stable, fast internet but it has also has correlations with their spending capacity, data penetration and other major factors. However, this is only being possible because of the new attractive offerings from the broadband service providers and the ISPs in India. These companies are offering plans to the customers, which are grabbing their attention, and offering just the right services at the right price point. This has urged a lot of new consumers to get a broadband connection. When getting a broadband connection, speed remains one of the biggest points to be considered for the subscribers, and while for most, 100 Mbps suffices as the best bracket, there are users who want to experience 250 Mbps speed. Here we take a look at some of the plans which offer 250 Mbps plans.

Reliance JioFiber 250 Mbps Broadband Plan

When it comes to the FTTH service from Reliance Jio, the broadband service provider has offered a plan which is midway through the 100 Mbps and 500 Mbps broadband plan, and this is the 250. The Gold plan from JioFiber offers 500GB FUP data, and there is also 250GB additional bonus FUP data on top of this. The total data offering in this plan would be 750GB. Along with this, the subscribers also enjoy free unlimited voice calling. Additional benefits include gaming, home networking, home security, welcome offer and other OTT app subscriptions. Along with this, the subscribers are also getting the Jio Home Gateway with the Set-Top Box. Lastly, the customers will have the options of getting an HD TV, two extra months of service or double data if they make an upfront payment for a year.

ACT Fibernet 250 Mbps Broadband Plan

ACT Fibernet is another broadband player in India which is getting a lot of attention from the broadband subscribers. The broadband player is offering many 250 Mbps broadband plans for various plans depending on how much data these plans ship. The first plan in this category is the Rs 1,999 ACT Incredible plan. The plan offers 1000GB per month along with 1500GB extra data. The ACT Essential, ACT Advance, and ACT Progress is available for Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 4,999 offering 1500GB, 2000GB and 2500GB per month. The ACT Incredible plan from ACT is also offering a cashback of Rs 150 on Netflix subscription as well.

Bharti Airtel Broadband Plan With 300 Mbps Speed

Around the same price point, the subscribers also opt for another plan which actually offers more speed at 300 Mbps. The plan that we are talking about is the Airtel Xstream Fibre broadband plan of 300 Mbps, which is the Premium plan from the provider offering 500GB data per month. This plan also ships unlimited local, STD calls as well. The customers can decide to extend their data limit to unlimited by paying an extra Rs 299 to Bharti Airtel, which will get them unlimited data. Additional benefits in this plan include Netflix subscription for three months, Amazon Prime Video for an entire year, ZEE5 subscription for a year and Airtel Xstream app for a year.