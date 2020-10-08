Jio Enables Users to Carry Forward Credit Limit from Existing Operators

Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India now enables users to carry forward their credit limit from their existing operators to Jio at “absolutely zero cost.” The development is on the heels of the operator in late September introducing its JioPostpaid Plus plans in multiple tiers priced in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 1499. The JioPostpaid Plus plans are bundled with multiple features such as complimentary access to Over-the-Top (OTT) apps including Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Postpaid Users Can Carry Forward Their Existing Credit Limit to Reliance Jio

The operator now enables users to carry forward their existing credit limit from their existing operator to Reliance Jio in three steps.

It was said that the users who wish to join Reliance Jio are required to send “Hi” to 88-501-88-501 on WhatsApp. The postpaid users have to note that the WhatsApp message has to be sent from the postpaid number that they wish to be ported to Jio.

The users upon the completion of the first step are also required to upload existing operators’ postpaid bill. Further, the users post the 24 hour period can head to a Jio store to collect the JioPostpaid Plus SIM card with the credit limit of their choice “without paying the security deposit.” Additionally, the users can also call and schedule home delivery of their JioPostpaid Plus SIM card.

JioPostpaid Plus Plans Offer 75GB Data on Entry Level Plans

It has to be noted that the entry-level plan of Jio priced at Rs 399 offers 75GB data to users along with “truly unlimited” voice calling and “unlimited” SMS benefits. While Airtel and Vi also offer a Rs 399 entry-level plan, the data benefits are restricted to 40GB.

Further, the users on the entry-level Rs 399 plan will also be provided complimentary access to OTT apps along with access to over 600 live TV channels. The users on Airtel and Vi can also access live TV but the channel count is restricted to 300 and 450 channels respectively.

However, the three operators including Jio enable users to carry over 200GB unused data to the next billing cycle.