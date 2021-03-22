Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Dips for 2 Months Straight, Vi Gains in February: Trai

The Trai has updated its ‘MySpeed‘ portal for February 2021. The Trai data says Reliance Jio saw its average 4G download speed decline for the second month in a row. However, it is still the leading operator when it comes to 4G speeds. Reliance Jio achieved an average 4G download speed of 15.4 Mbps, which is down from 17.9 Mbps in January 2021 and 20.2 Mbps in December 2020. Trai still measures the speeds of Vodafone and Idea users separately. During the month, Vodafone achieved an average 4G download speed of 9.2 Mbps, followed by Idea with an 8 Mbps median download speed. Bharti Airtel is last on the list with 7.2 Mbps average speed on the 4G network.

Trai MySpeed Data for February 2021: What It Suggests

In January 2021, Vodafone reported an average download speed of 8.7 Mbps which saw an increase to 9.2 Mbps last month. Ookla has rated Vi as the fastest operator in India, so this data will not surprise many. On the flip side, we have Reliance Jio which is retaining the top spot. Jio’s 4G speeds seem to be coming down lately as the average 4G download speed of the telco got reduced to 15.4 Mbps last month.

Talking about the upload speeds on the 4G network, Vodafone is again leading the chart with 7.2 Mbps average upload speed. Idea is second on the list with around 6.4 Mbps average speed, followed by Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio with 4.2 Mbps and 3.6 Mbps median upload speeds, respectively.

While the Trai data rated Reliance Jio as the fastest operator in terms of download speeds, other network measuring services like Tutela and Ookla have rated Bharti Airtel as the fastest operator. Earlier this month, in its ‘2021 State of Mobile Experience’ report, Tutela rated Bharti Airtel as the best telecom operator in India as it won four of the six metrics tested by Tutela. In the same report, Tutela noted that Bharti Airtel achieved an average 4G download speed of 10 Mbps, whereas Vodafone Idea stood on the second spot with 9.6 Mbps speed. Reliance Jio, which according to Trai, is the fastest operator is third on the chart with 6.5 Mbps median speed.