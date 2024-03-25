Ireland’s Eir Unveils New Brand Identity – Eir for all



Ireland's telecommunications company, eir, has launched its new brand identity, 'eir for all,' representing a EUR 2 million investment. Reportedly, this is the first major brand refresh in almost 10 years with a new identity. Eir said this marks a significant transformation for the company following its EUR 1.2 billion five-year infrastructure investment and customer experience overhaul since rebranding from Eircom in 2015.

The 'eir for all' Initiative

According to the company, the new identity blends eir's heritage with its contemporary role in Irish society, emphasising its commitment to fostering connections nationwide. 'eir for all' aims to promote inclusivity and accessibility, reflecting the company's vision of a connected community where everyone can thrive.

Unveiling the Transformation

Unveiled at eir's Dublin HQ to over 3,000 eir staff across Ireland, in four care hubs across Sligo, Cork, Limerick, and Waterford, the brand will be phased in across operations, featured in advertising, sponsorships, and community partnerships.

Announcing the brand refresh, eir highlighted that over the past 12 months, 5G data traffic has increased by around 110 percent, and overall data traffic is up.

"The new 'eir for all' brand identity profiles individual people, families, and communities across Ireland, demonstrating how eir's technology helps people connect for a better Ireland," the company said, noting that eir, as part of its new brand identity, has also invested EUR 4 million refurbishing 21 stores on high streets and in retail parks.

Commenting on the brand announcement, eir said, "We are delighted to introduce 'eir for all,' our new consumer-focused brand proposition that marks a significant milestone in our journey as Ireland's leading telecommunications company. This initiative underscores our dedication to redefining connectivity across the nation, ensuring every individual has access to seamless, world-class technology, and connectivity solutions."

Eir says it continues to expand its high-speed fiber and 5G networks across Ireland.