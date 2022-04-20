iQOO Z6 4G Complete Specifications Surfaces Along With Launch and Price Details

Reported by Anupam Sharma 0

iQOO Z6 4G is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400pixels and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This display size is actually a bit smaller than the 5G variant. The 5G variant also came with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Highlights

  • iQOO Z6 4G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The device will be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
  • iQOO Z6 4G might be launched alongside iQOO Z6 Pro 5G on April 27.

Follow Us

iQOO Z6 4G

The Chinese smartphone brand iQOO unveiled its iQOO Z6 5G smartphone last month and according to a new report is now gearing up to launch a 4G version of the smartphone. The company is all set to add another device to its iQOO Z-series lineup – the iQOO Z6 4G. Notably, on April 27 the brand has also scheduled the launch of the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G smartphone. The report comes from PassionateGeekz and they have also shared the specifications of the upcoming handset. Apparently, iQOO Z6 4G is going to be the most affordable phone with 44W fast charging support.

iQOO Z6 4G Specs and Launch Details

iQOO Z6 4G is expected to arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400pixels and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This display size is actually a bit smaller than the 5G variant. The 5G variant also came with 120Hz refresh rate support.

iQOO Z6 4G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. The 5G variant, on the other hand, was launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128B of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

iQOO Z6 4G is most likely going to feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with a 2MP macro lens. The front of the device could feature a 16MP selfie camera. iQOO Z6 5G on the contrary, features a triple-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP bokeh camera.

The upcoming 4G smartphone is likely to be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support and could operate on Android 12 with the FunTouch OS 12 on top. It is being speculated that iQOO Z6 4G might be launched alongside iQOO Z6 Pro 5G on April 27 and might be sold for a price tag of somewhere around Rs 15,000. The device will arrive in blue and black colour options.

Reported By

Anupam has been a tech enthusiast for a while and is always on the feet to know about the new launches whether it is smartphones or any other devices. He’s trying to share this passion with the help of his writing skills. Apart from these he’s also a pursuing freelance digital artist and loves creating artworks.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

iQOO Z6 4G Complete Specifications Surfaces Along With Launch and Price Details

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments