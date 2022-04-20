Reliance Jio Delivered Fastest 4G Download Speed in March 2022

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio delivered the fastest average 4G download speed to users in India in March 2022. Vodafone Idea (Vi) lead the category in upload speeds. As per a PTI report, TRAI’s data suggests that both Vi and Airtel delivered 17.9 Mbps and 13.7 Mbps average download speeds to their users. Jio delivered an average download speed of 21.1 Mbps. Vi isn’t too far from Jio, but Airtel’s speed is considerably lower than what many would like to see. Note that this speed data is based on an average basis.

Reliance Jio’s Average Download Speed Jumped Up

Reliance Jio’s average download speed has gone up by 2.5% to 21.21 Mbps in March 2022 from 20.60 Mbps in February 2022. At the same time, Vi and Airtel have recorded a 2.7% and 8.6% increase in average download speeds during March when compared to February.

As mentioned above, Vi maintained the lead when it came to average upload speeds delivered. The third-largest telecom operator was able to deliver an average upload speed of 8.2 Mbps in March 2022.

Compared to this, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) delivered 7.3 Mbps, 6.1 Mbps, and 5.1 Mbps average upload speeds. Despite the lack of 4G, BSNL’s average upload speeds are not bad at all.

For the unaware, the role of download speed is to help users consume content or data from the internet as fast as possible, and the upload speed is to help with sending pictures or videos to contacts and more.

TRAI collects the speed data through its MySpeed application on a real-time basis, and then on the basis of that study which operator delivered the best download and upload data throughout a particular month. There are other speed testing platforms that share similar kinds of data, but their results are often very different from what TRAI says.