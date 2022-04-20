Vivo X80 Pro Complete Specifications Unveiled Ahead of April 25 Launch

The popular smartphone manufacturer Vivo is all set to introduce its Vivo X80 series on April 25 and the lineup is expected to consist of Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphones. Now, just days before the launch, the specifications of the Vivo X80 Pro have been shared via a report giving us intel on almost everything about the device. Let’s find out more.

The report comes in from 91mobiles according to which known tipster Ishan Agarwal has provided specifications for the upcoming Vivo X80 Pro handset. Based on the specifications it seems that Vivo X80 Pro will be a proper flagship smartphone featuring everything one expects. The device comes with a flagship Qualcomm chipset, fast charging technology, quad-cameras and more. Notably other handsets in the lineup are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Mentioned below are the specification details for Vivo X80 Pro.

Vivo X80 Pro Specifications

Vivo X80 Pro is going to be launched with a display featuring a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The brand seems to leave nothing when it comes to the display as it will also feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and slim bezels around the screen.

Vivo X80 is going to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset under the hood which will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is most likely going to be available in 128GB and 512GB storage options. The device is expected to operate on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The smartphone is going to be backed by a 4700mAH battery which will come with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

As far as the camera module is considered, Vivo X80 Pro is going to feature a quad-camera setup at the back headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.57. The other cameras on the handset will include a 48MP ultra-wide lens along with a 12MP portrait telephoto camera and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support.