iPhone 14 at a Rs 10000 Discount

Apple's iPhone 14 is available at a discount of Rs 10000 in India. The iPhone 14 launched for Rs 79,900 in India and can be bought at a discount of Rs 10000 via Flipkart. On Flipkart, the smartphone is currently listed for Rs 73,999. After that, if you have an HDFC Bank card, you can get an instant discount of Rs 4000 as well. This would bring the price down to Rs 69,999, almost a discount of Rs 10000. The iPhone 14's base variant comes with 128GB of storage. There are other storage variants as well - 256GB and 512GB.

iPhone 14, What Will You Get?

There's a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display on the device and it is powered by the A15 Bionic, the chip we saw in the iPhone 13 series. Note that if you are getting an iPhone for the first time, then you will also have to get a charging brick separately. Apple doesn't provide the charging brick inside the box anymore. The peak brightness of the display of iPhone 14 is 1200nits, which is pretty low for a smartphone that's priced in the Rs 70,000 range right now.

But one good thing is that it is a 5G smartphone. Because it is a 5G smartphone, you will be able to use 5G of both Airtel and Jio on it. Users across India have already shared several speed tests done on iPhones and the speeds look amazing. Apple had rolled out the iOS 16.2 update for iPhones in India which enabled them to connect to Indian telecom operators' 5G networks. Note that it is only the iPhones in the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series that support 5G.

Other iPhones don't have a 5G modem so they can't support 5G. iPhone 14 at Rs 69,999 is a good deal. Specially, if you have any other device to exchange. You will be able to get a bigger discount if you have an eligible device to exchange.