Indosat Launches AI-Powered Solutions for Indonesia’s Oil and Gas Industry

New AI-Powered, Cloud-Based Solutions Aim to Boost Productivity and Sustainability in Upstream Oil and Gas Industry.

Highlights

  • Seismic AI: Potential production boost by up to 10 percent.
  • Connected Workers AI: Productivity increase by 10 percent, manual errors reduced by 15 percent.
  • Predictive Maintenance: Maintenance failures cut by 20 percent, productivity up by 10 percent.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Unveils AI-Powered Solutions for Indonesia's Oil and Gas Industry
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH), through Indosat Business and its subsidiary Lintasarta, has introduced a suite of new AI-powered, cloud-based solutions designed to support the upstream Oil and Gas industry in Indonesia. The new solutions were showcased at a recent meeting with the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) and KKKS Contractors.

Indosat Business introduced the following new solutions, which include:

  • High Resolution Seismic through AI: Enhances exploration with high-resolution seismic wave measurements, potentially increasing production by up to 10 percent.
  • Connected Workers Through AI: Improves worker productivity by up to 10 percent and reduces manual errors by 15 percent, while enhancing safety compliance.
  • Condition-Based Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance: Reduces equipment maintenance failures by up to 20 percent, boosting productivity by 8-10 percent.
  • AI Cloud Legal Contract Analysis: Cuts legal advisor costs by up to 50 percent and speeds up contract review by 90 percent.
  • Intelligent Surveillance: Reduces fatal injuries by 95 percent and is 70 percent more cost-efficient than manual monitoring.
  • Lintasarta Cloudeka Deka GPU Infra: Provides cost-efficient, scalable GPU Cloud Infrastructure solutions in Indonesia.

Muhammad Buldansyah, Director and Chief Business Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, "Indosat Business is delighted to introduce our new cutting-edge AI solutions designed to help the oil and gas sector become cleaner, more efficient, and more competitive."

"Indosat Business solutions are designed with optimal resource allocation, environmental impact reduction, and production maximization in mind. The goal is to reshape the oil and gas industry by leveraging AI technology to make it more resilient, adaptable, and sustainable in the future. This aligns with Indosat's broader mission to empower Indonesia," He concluded.

Indosat says these advancements represent a significant step forward for Indonesia's upstream oil and gas industry, a crucial part of the nation's economy and energy needs.

