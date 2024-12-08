IDFC FIRST Bank Launches AI-Powered Holographic Avatar of Its Brand Ambassador

IDFC FIRST Bank has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered holographic digital avatar of its brand ambassador, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, which the company claims is setting a new standard in customer engagement and innovation. The Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) device, launched at the bank's Juhu branch in Mumbai, allows customers to interact with the avatar via touch, providing information on services such as Zero Fee Banking, Monthly Interest Credits, Mobile Banking, and the Current Account BRAVO.









Features for Enhanced Customer Interaction

According to the bank, this revolutionary technology will redefine the banking experience for customers, offering personalised assistance and an immersive service experience. The Bank will integrate additional product offerings in subsequent phases.

Speaking on the launch, Shreepad Shende – Head of Business Excellence and Corporate Strategy at IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "We're proud to be the first in the banking industry to bring this AI-powered holographic innovation to life. With this, we have created an entirely new way for our customers to interact with us at our select branches, making banking simpler, faster, and more engaging."

It has been an amazing journey with Ramesh Pulapaka, CEO and Director of AB Corp Limited, from conceptualising this pioneering concept to bringing it to life and I am delighted that IDFC FIRST Bank was the first to partner with Amitabh Bachchan in this unique journey, he added.

Plans for Nationwide Deployment

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his delight in being part of the project, praising the fusion of technology and customer service.

The first device has been launched at IDFC FIRST Bank's Juhu branch in Mumbai, with plans to deploy similar devices across high-footfall branches and other strategic locations nationwide.