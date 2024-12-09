BSNL offering 25 Mbps Speed, 1200GB Data for 3 months for Only Rs 999

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is offering customers a great fiber broadband deal. The telco's fiber broadband services are available in most parts of the country. The offer we are talking about here may not be present in every area. BSNL said that it is offering its 25 Mbps plan for 3 months for Rs 999 only. The price may include additional taxes when the final bill arrives. Customers will get 1200GB of FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data every month with this plan.









Read More - Vodafone Idea Offering Unlimited Data for Half Day is Killer, Here’s Why

To get this offer, customers need to say hi on WhatsApp on 1800-4444. With this offer, customers are basically getting this plan for Rs 333 per month, with plenty of data.

Alternatively, BSNL Bharat Fibre customers can choose any other plan from the telco's website. BSNL Bharat Fibre has competitive plans and is the third-largest fiber broadband services provider in the country. There are plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. One of the best things that BSNL has announced for customers is free installation. Whether it is a copper cable connection or a fiber cable connection, users will get free installation.

Read More - BSNL Launches 4G in Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh

The telco has plans both in the affordable and the premium segment. If you need broadband plans priced under Rs 300 per month, then BSNL is a good choice. It is a reliable internet service provider (ISP), and since its presence is PAN-India, whenever you run into an issue, you can directly contact the company to resolve it.

BSNL has also been rolling out 4G services in the country. The telco's goal is to reach the milestone of deploying 1 lakh sites by mid-2025. So far, BSNL has installed 50,000+ sites and 41,000 of those have been commissioned.