BSNL offering 25 Mbps Speed, 1200GB Data for 3 months for Only Rs 999

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL Bharat Fibre customers can choose any other plan from the telco's website. BSNL Bharat Fibre has competitive plans and is the third-largest fiber broadband services provider in the country.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is offering customers a great fiber broadband deal.
  • The telco's fiber broadband services are available in most parts of the country.
  • The offer we are talking about here may not be present in every area.

Follow Us

bsnl offering 25 mbps speed 1200gb data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, is offering customers a great fiber broadband deal. The telco's fiber broadband services are available in most parts of the country. The offer we are talking about here may not be present in every area. BSNL said that it is offering its 25 Mbps plan for 3 months for Rs 999 only. The price may include additional taxes when the final bill arrives. Customers will get 1200GB of FUP (Fair Usage Policy) data every month with this plan.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Offering Unlimited Data for Half Day is Killer, Here’s Why

To get this offer, customers need to say hi on WhatsApp on 1800-4444. With this offer, customers are basically getting this plan for Rs 333 per month, with plenty of data.

Alternatively, BSNL Bharat Fibre customers can choose any other plan from the telco's website. BSNL Bharat Fibre has competitive plans and is the third-largest fiber broadband services provider in the country. There are plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits as well. One of the best things that BSNL has announced for customers is free installation. Whether it is a copper cable connection or a fiber cable connection, users will get free installation.

Read More - BSNL Launches 4G in Pangi Valley, Himachal Pradesh

The telco has plans both in the affordable and the premium segment. If you need broadband plans priced under Rs 300 per month, then BSNL is a good choice. It is a reliable internet service provider (ISP), and since its presence is PAN-India, whenever you run into an issue, you can directly contact the company to resolve it.

BSNL has also been rolling out 4G services in the country. The telco's goal is to reach the milestone of deploying 1 lakh sites by mid-2025. So far, BSNL has installed 50,000+ sites and 41,000 of those have been commissioned.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Another misguided information, it's being done by Tejas Network which was acquired by TCS sometimes around COVID pandemic as Tejas…

Jio, Airtel and Vi Manage to Lower the Rate of…

Faraz :

Just a show-off thing..

IDFC FIRST Bank Launches AI-Powered Holographic Avatar of Its Brand…

Phoenix96 :

Man this is serious issue now. Some places BSNL 4G doing wonders, at other places its just surviving on bit…

Jio, Airtel and Vi Manage to Lower the Rate of…

Phoenix96 :

Cliched you say? You are in a tech forum and I didn't even go overboard with it. Such spoilsport, I…

Vodafone Idea Tops 4G Network Experience in India: Opensignal

Coolwater0055 :

Generally when tenders are rolled out be it govt or private, eligibility criteria is that vendors who apply should have…

Jio, Airtel and Vi Manage to Lower the Rate of…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments