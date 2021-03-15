HTC Wildfire E3 Budget Friendly Smartphone Launched With MediaTek Helio SoC

HTC, one of the oldest smartphone brands in the market, has just launched a new device called the ‘HTC Wildfire E3’. The company doesn’t offer a wide range of smartphones in India. The Wildfire E3 has also been launched for the Russia market first. Whether it will make it to India or not is not confirmed. The company does offer one device from the Wildfire series in India, ‘HTC Wildfire R70’. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the HTC Wildfire E3.

HTC Wildfire E3 Specifications

HTC Wildfire E3 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) display offering 88% screen-to-body ratio. It has dual-SIM (Nano) slots and will run on Android 10 out of the box. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be further expanded with the help of a microSD card.

The HTC Wildfire E3 has a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 13MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.

The HTC Wildfire E3 packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with support for 10W standard charging. It is a 4G device that supports basic connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

HTC Wildfire E3 Price

The HTC Wildfire E3 has been launched in two different variants. Its first variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, while the second variant has the same RAM but 128GB of internal storage. The official pricing of the device can’t be confirmed by looking at the website of the company. Still, according to a report from Gizmochina, its base variant is priced at EUR 150 (approximately Rs 13,000).

The company hasn’t made any calls on which countries the device will be available in, including India.