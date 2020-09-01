HSBC Users Eligible for 10% Earnings on JioFiber Recharge and New Installation

Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled HSBC as its banking partner with the agreement between the firms enabling JioFiber users with HSBC credit cards to receive 10% cashback on recharge and installation. The operator in early August unveiled Citi as its banking partner enabling JioFiber users with Citi credit card and debit card to receive cashback on installation and recharge. While the partnership with Citi was initially said to be valid till August 31, 2020, Reliance Jio on Tuesday highlighted that HSBC and Citi cashback deal would be valid till September 30, 2020.

HSBC Users can Receive up to Rs 1000 Cashback on Recharge and Installation

Reliance Jio said that the HSBC credit card users can receive 10% cashback, up to Rs 1000 on JioFiber recharge with the offer applicable to users recharging through the MyJio app. Further, the operator highlighted that the users who recharge on the dedicated recharge section on the Jio website using HSBC credit cards are also eligible for Rs 1000 cashback offer.

It is said that the users will be credited the cashback “within 60 days from the end of offer period” and that the users can receive the cashback once during the promotional period. Further, those users who have not repaid their minimum credit card payment dues within 30 days of their payment due date are said to be not eligible for the offer.

Similarly, the offer is also said to be applicable to those users utilising their HSBC credit card for the payment of new installation fees. The operator said that the users who pay for the JioFiber installation charges with their HSBC credit card on MyJio app or dedicated recharge section of Jio are also eligible for cashback offer.

Citi Credit and Debit Card Users can Receive up to Rs 1000 Cashback on Recharge and Installation

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio said that the Citi credit and debit card users are now eligible to receive up to Rs 1000 cashback on minimum transactional value of Rs 2000 and above. The operator said that the Citi debit and credit card users can receive the cashback on recharge and on the payment of JioFiber installation charges.

Reliance Jio said that the users will receive the cashback within 90 days from the transaction date. The offer would be valid to those who pay for the installation charges and recharge using the dedicated portal on the site or through the MyJio app.

It has to be noted that Reliance Jio in August offered 20% cashback but up to Rs 400 to those users who recharge or pay with their Citi cards.