Four Hindi Family Comedy Movies to Watch on OTT



On a bad day, watching a comedy movie is a treat. Comedy films once dominated the Bollywood film business. Check out these amusing movies about families and the excitement and pleasure they bring to a tale. These movies are ideal for watching on a lazy afternoon with your family.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

After Siddharth returns from the United States with his new spouse, Avani, strange things begin to happen in their family palace. That is when he contacts his psychiatrist friend Aditya, played by Akshay Kumar, to determine who is creating the problem.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

This is the narrative of Bitti Mishra, a carefree, young, and cool girl from the small village of Bareilly. She prefers to live life her own way, and her father supports her choices. However, her life is irrevocably altered when she meets Chirag Dubey and Pritam Vidrohi.

Where to watch: Netflix, Zee5 IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Chupke Chupke (1975)

The film, starring Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, tells the funny story of a family entangled in deception. After botany professor Parimal Tripathi falls in love with Sulekha and they marry, Parimal pretends to be a driver, and Sulekha pretends to be in love with him in front of her family.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Khichdi: The Movie (2010)

In 2010, the well-known television series 'Khichdi' received its own film adaptation. The film follows a regular Gujarati family when one of its members gets married. However, the absence of drama and tension between the bride and groom's families becomes too monotonous, so they invent their own drama to provide excitement.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.3/10