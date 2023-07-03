H5 Data Centers Expands Phoenix Colocation Facility to Meet Growing Demand

H5 Data Centers, a US colocation and wholesale data centre provider, has announced the expansion of its Phoenix colocation facility located at 2600 W. Germann Road. This expansion, part of H5 Data Centers' commitment to its Phoenix customers and the increasing demand in Arizona, adds 30,000 square feet of data centre and infrastructure space to the existing 180,000 square-foot data centre campus.

Also Read: Sabey Data Centers Announces Completion of Quincy Campus Expansion

Third Phase of Development

The third phase of development aims to meet the growing infrastructure needs of enterprises and cloud service providers. With the additional space, the Phoenix data centre will be able to support an extra 530 customer cabinets and offer up to 6 critical megawatts of additional power. The expansion also includes additional office and storage space to cater to the evolving requirements of businesses.

According to H5 Data Centers, the demand for colocation space and services in Phoenix remains strong, largely driven by Arizona's attractive power costs and the data centre sales and use tax incentive program.

Also Read: NTT Launches 34.8 MW Data Center and MIST Subsea Cable System in Chennai

H5 Phoenix Data Center

H5 Phoenix Data Center is a Tier 3 facility that serves both enterprises and cloud service providers. It spans 180,000 square feet and has the capacity to support up to 26 megawatts of IT load. Notably, the data centre features a waterless design, making it environmentally friendly. It is equipped to handle power densities of 20+ kilowatts per cabinet and provides access to multiple metro fibre providers and communications carriers.

Also Read: Paratus Group Expands With Third Data Center Facility in Angola

According to the statement, the H5 Phoenix Data Center qualifies for Arizona-state sales tax abatement incentives, further enhancing its appeal for businesses seeking cost-effective solutions.

H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is a leading data centre operator in the United States, managing over 3 million square feet of data centre space. With a presence in 20 markets, the company operates 22 data centres, providing reliable and scalable infrastructure solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses.