Government Asks WhatsApp to Assign Alpha-Numeric Hash to Messages for Tracing the Origin

The government is asking WhatsApp to generate a unique alpha-numeric hash key for every message sent on the platform

By March 23rd, 2021 AT 10:43 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Indian Government Asks WhatsApp to Trace the Origin of Messages

    The Indian government has reportedly asked popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp to introduce an alpha-numeric hash assigning system for every message. As everyone might be aware by now, WhatsApp is the epicentre of spam messages, and the government is worried about the misleading information spread through WhatsApp. In the past, top-level government executives and WhatsApp officials engaged in multiple talks of how to trace the origin of spam messages. But the Facebook-owned company did not budge because of end-to-end encryption. Every WhatsApp message is encrypted and it urged that tracing the origin of a message will require the breaking of end-to-end encryption technology. This is why the Indian government has come up with an alternate solution, according to ET Tech.

    Alpha-Numeric Hash Assigning System on WhatsApp: What Exactly Is It?

    Going by the ET Tech report, the Indian government is proposing a new system through which the platform can trace the origin of messages without breaking end-to-end encryption technology. The new system is an ‘alpha-numeric hash.’ Basically, the government is asking WhatsApp to generate a unique alpha-numeric hash key for every message sent on the platform. If WhatsApp implements the proposed system, every message sent on the platform will generate a unique hash key containing letters from A to Z and numbers from 0 to 9. For example, if you send a message on WhatsApp, it will have an alpha-numeric hash key of ‘1a2b3c.’

    Since these hash keys will be unique for every message, it will allow the company to trace the origin. With this system, WhatsApp will not be required to break the encryption technology.

    Aforesaid, WhatsApp declined the government’s request of tracing the origin of a message, saying it will be against the privacy policies. However, the government urged that it is part of “law and order” and also asked WhatsApp to comply with the requirement.

    Having said that, WhatsApp is yet to inform the government about its stance on generating alpha-numeric hash keys for messages.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Government Asks WhatsApp to Assign Alpha-Numeric Hash to Messages for Tracing the Origin

    The Indian government has reportedly asked popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp to introduce an alpha-numeric hash assigning system for every...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Employee Group Asks PM Modi to Hasten the Launch of 4G Services

    BSNL Employee Group is now looking for intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speed up the delayed revival process...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Hikes Prices of Family Postpaid Plans Across India

    Vodafone Idea has hiked the prices of Family postpaid plans across India. To recall, Vi increased the prices of Family...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Host Twitter Space?

    module-4-img

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Comes With Bugs Fixes, In-Game Events and More

    module-4-img

    5G in India Might Have Chinese Presence After All: Report

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio 4G Download Speed Dips for 2 Months Straight, Vi Gains in February: Trai