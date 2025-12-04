Government Partners with Netflix to Boost India’s Tourism Through Cinematic Storytelling



The Ministry of Tourism has entered into a non-commercial partnership with Netflix to promote India’s tourism destinations through cinematic storytelling. The collaboration aims to showcase the country’s diverse natural landscapes, cultural richness and heritage sites to global audiences by integrating real Indian locations into on-screen narratives.

Collaboration Between Tourism and Entertainment

"The Ministry of Tourism entered into a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP with aim to promote Indian tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling," the Lok Sabha was informed in a written response by the Minister of Tourism on December 1, 2025.









Focus on Key Destinations

According to Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the agreement enables Netflix to highlight destinations across India, including those in Gujarat. "MoU with Netflix includes promotion of natural landscape, cultural and heritage sites of the country, including the State of Gujarat," the minister added.

Boosting India’s Global Tourism Visibility

The initiative is positioned as a soft-power strategy to expand India’s visibility on the international tourism map. The tie-up is expected to support India’s broader efforts to boost tourism through international media exposure and contemporary storytelling platforms.