Google Assistant on OnePlus Phones Now Getting Ambient Mode Feature

OnePlus, in partnership with Google, is now rolling out Ambient Mode feature to Google Assistant. For the unaware, Google Assistant for Pixel smartphones received a new feature called ‘Ambient Mode’ very recently, and the same feature is now being rolled out to OnePlus smartphones as well. Ambient Mode feature will be available on OnePlus 3 and above which is a good thing to see. Ambient Mode allows users to access information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders and more. There are also other functionalities of Ambient Mode on Google Assistant, which we have detailed below.

OnePlus Phones Geeting Google Assistant-powered Ambient Mode

Ambient mode on smartphones usually allows users to check quick information from the lock screen itself. But Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode offers a better experience. This feature will be available whenever the device is being charged. Users can access proactive information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more. The feature can also be used to turn a phone into a digital photo frame or as the interface to control smart home devices, such as lights, or music players, says OnePlus.

How to Enable Ambient Mode on OnePlus Smartphones?

To opt-in this feature, users will have to connect OnePlus device to the charger, click the notification and follow the guidance to finish the setup process, or they can also enable this feature in the Google App Settings. To do so, follow this procedure: Open the Google App > More > Settings > Google Assistant > Select the Assistant tab > Devices (Phone).

OnePlus says that the feature is currently rolling out in a phased manner and it might take up to a week for a full release.

OnePlus Says Security Updates are Delayed Due to Coronavirus

OnePlus is always known for rolling out security updates on time. However, the company has become very patchy in recent times. Android 10 update for OnePlus 7 and 7T series has come out very buddy and several users complained the same. And now, OnePlus blames Coronavirus as the reason behind delaying the monthly security updates.

For example, the OnePlus 7T is still on November 2019 security patch. When users ask the company on OnePlus Forums, David Y, Staff Member, replied that they encountered some issues due to the NCP. January security update for 7T will be rolled out in the next two weeks if everything goes well.