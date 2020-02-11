Vivo V19 Pro Likely to Launch in India on March 3: Specs and Everything You Need to Know

Highlights The Vivo V19 Pro is rumoured to go official in India on March 3

Pre-bookings for the device may begin after February 15

Vivo V19 Pro will likely have similar specs as the Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Vivo V19 Pro will most likely be the next smartphone from the Chinese brand to launch in India. A new report now suggests the V19 Pro will go official on March 3 with mid-range specs on board. Oppo will be launching its Reno 3 Pro smartphone this month, then the V19 Pro will arrive in the first week of March. The Vivo V19 Pro will be a successor to the Vivo V17 Pro which is the only smartphone with dual pop-up selfie cameras. However, the V17 Pro wasn’t a major upgrade over the V15 Pro, so expectations are sky-high on V19 Pro. Also, Vivo is now the second-largest smartphone brand in India sitting below Xiaomi, so it will have to retain the spot from losing it to Samsung this quarter.

Vivo V19 Pro India Launch on March 3: What We Know So Far

We are expecting the Vivo V19 Pro will be very much identical to the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, similar to what we saw in the past. Oppo’s F series and Vivo’s V series always shared similar specs, but the upcoming Reno 3 Pro could likely have similar specs as the Vivo V19 Pro. As for the launch date, 91mobiles reports the V19 Pro will go official in India on March 3 and the pre-bookings for the handset will begin very soon.

Right now, we don’t have any specifications of the Vivo V19 Pro, but the report also says the handset will have a dual punch-hole cutout on the front, similar to the upcoming Oppo Reno 3 Pro. We expect the smartphone to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V19 Pro might offer quad-camera setup like the Vivo V17 Pro with the primary sensor likely to be the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1. On the front, it could have the 44MP primary shooter along with a depth sensor as well.

Vivo V19 Pro: Expected Pricing in India

The Vivo V19 Pro will replace the Vivo V17 Pro in the Indian market and it was launched at Rs 29,999. The V19 Pro could start at the same Rs 29,999, but this time around, we may see Vivo launching the handset at an aggressive price to take on the competition and retain the market share. Both the Vivo V15 Pro and V17 Pro are amongst the best-selling devices under Rs 30,000 price point, so the V19 Pro will have to fill the shoes.