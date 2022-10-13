Flipkart Diwali Offer for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 is Amazing

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4400mAh battery with support for quick charging power the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is included in the fold gadget. Describing the camera's specifications, the gadget has a 10MP cover camera, a 4MP camera sensor on the front of the huge display, and a 12MP triple-camera system on the back.

Highlights

  • The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart has begun for Plus members.
  • The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the items with one of the top sales offers.
  • With a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 11, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Follow Us

Samsung

The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart has begun for Plus members. Discounts are available on a variety of smartphones from manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and others, during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the items with one of the top sales offers. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently available for a big discount during Amazon's Diwali sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications

With a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 11, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Additional features include a 3300mAh battery that supports 15W rapid charging. Along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless networking, an accelerometer, dual speakers tuned by AKG, and a few other features, the flip phone is also IPX8-rated for water resistance. Regarding the camera, it boasts a 10MP front camera for selfies and video calls, as well as a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Discounted Price

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is offered at a reduced price of Rs 59,999 during the Flipkart sale. The site is also providing a rebate of Rs 5000, bringing the overall cost down to Rs 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4400mAh battery with support for quick charging power the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is included in the fold gadget. Describing the camera's specifications, the gadget has a 10MP cover camera, a 4MP camera sensor on the front of the huge display, and a 12MP triple-camera system on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Discounted Price

There is a discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is offered by Amazon during the Diwali sale for an effective price of Rs 1,09,999 after bank discounts.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments