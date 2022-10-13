Flipkart Diwali Offer for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 is Amazing

The Big Diwali sale on Flipkart has begun for Plus members. Discounts are available on a variety of smartphones from manufacturers, including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and others, during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the items with one of the top sales offers. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently available for a big discount during Amazon's Diwali sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Specifications

With a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Android 11, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Additional features include a 3300mAh battery that supports 15W rapid charging. Along with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless networking, an accelerometer, dual speakers tuned by AKG, and a few other features, the flip phone is also IPX8-rated for water resistance. Regarding the camera, it boasts a 10MP front camera for selfies and video calls, as well as a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Discounted Price

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is offered at a reduced price of Rs 59,999 during the Flipkart sale. The site is also providing a rebate of Rs 5000, bringing the overall cost down to Rs 54,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Specifications

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a 4400mAh battery with support for quick charging power the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A 7.6-inch HDR10+ foldable dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is included in the fold gadget. Describing the camera's specifications, the gadget has a 10MP cover camera, a 4MP camera sensor on the front of the huge display, and a 12MP triple-camera system on the back.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Discounted Price

There is a discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is offered by Amazon during the Diwali sale for an effective price of Rs 1,09,999 after bank discounts.