The Online Gaming and streaming industry has seen an enormous boost in the last few years. Online gaming has become a legitimate career option for the youth of this country. Since March 2020, when the national lockdown was announced, and everyone was inside their homes, online gaming was a great way to stay connected and play your favourite games with your friends in different parts of the world.

A gamer requires a fast and uninterrupted internet connection in order to enjoy a lag-free and smooth gaming experience. The right choice of internet connection and internet plan would ensure high-speed internet, faster downloads, and low latency. A Fibernet Internet connection is the right choice for any gamer. Fibernet is essentially an advanced internet connection based on fiber optics that will provide high-speed internet at your doorstep. Let us tell you all the key elements that make a Fibernet connection the right choice for a gamer.

Minimal or Rare Lag Scenarios

A lag is the time difference between you giving a command on your device and the action happening on your screen. To explain latency or lag, let’s say you are playing Call of Duty, the famous first-person shooting game. If your character gets stuck and when it resumes, you find yourself already shot by someone, or if you shoot someone and it does not affect them, that’s lag for you. Now this time difference might seem inconsiderable to most, but it is something that can make it or break it for gamers wanting to go pro. Latency or lag is an annoying issue that a gamer can face, and it can be easily overcome with a fibernet connection. With a fibernet connection, you’ll enjoy fast speeds that will result in a seamless and lag-free gaming experience.

Durable Connection

Imagine you are in the middle of a game and you are close to winning, and suddenly your internet connection gets disconnected. The rage you would feel is understandable. Standard internet connections use copper wires based connections that are not just slow but are also very unreliable. On the other hand, the new fibernet Connections use fiber optic cables that provide not only a high-speed internet connection but also a very durable and reliable one.

A Fibernet connection is so reliable that it operates smoothly in harsh weather conditions in India. The only way a fibernet connection is disrupted is if someone manually cuts the fiber optic cables. So if you want to reap the benefits of an uninterrupted internet connection around the clock, then fiber internet connection is for you.

Exceptional Bandwidth

During these unprecedented times, all of us are at home with our family. This basically means sharing one internet connection amongst multiple devices. Everybody’s use case and internet requirements in the house can be different. You, as a gamer, need the internet to play online games and maybe even stream while doing so.

A pro gamer needs a fiber internet connection because it provides you with the bandwidth to connect multiple devices without the loss of speed or any lags. Because of the high speeds of the fibernet connection, you can have a better browsing experience on all the connected devices. A fibernet internet connection becomes really important if one connection at home is going to be used to connect multiple devices.