ETV Bal Bharat Channel Number For Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and More

ETV Bal Bharat is an entertainment TV channel made especially for kids that was launched a few days back. It is owned by the ETV network based out of Hyderabad. The TV broadcasting group has already launched a number of successful channels in India. For quite some time now, the ETV Group was working on developing an offering for kids as well. With the launch of ETV Bal Bharat, they have reached their goal of creating an offering for kids of India. But since the channel is relatively new, a lot of people don’t know where they will find it on their TVs. If you are using a Direct-to-Home (DTH) connection from either Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, or any other major companies, keep reading ahead.

ETV Bal Bharat Channel Number For Tata Sky

ETV Bal Bharat is available in Logical Channel Number (LCN) 680 in Tata Sky. The channel will offer content to users in over 12 languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam, and English. Kids will be able to watch their favourite entertainment content in the language they want to.

However, the ETV Bal Bharat Telugu channel is yet to arrive for the users of Tata Sky.

ETV Bal Bharat Channel Number For Airtel Digital TV, Videocon D2h and More

ETV Bal Bharat will soon be available on other DTH platforms, including Airtel Digital TV, Videocon D2h, Dish TV, and more. Even Sun Direct is soon expected to incorporate the channel on its platform very soon. This is because Sun Direct is a very big DTH operator of South India, and a lot of users will be searching for the ETV Bal Bharat Telugu channel on its platform.

In other news, one of the users online in a DTH forum informed that ETV Bal Bharat was added on Hathway (Odisha) on LCN 432. However, this is just info provided by one of the members on the forum and since we couldn’t verify it independently, take the knowledge with a pinch of salt. The channel will soon be available on multiple platforms. At present, it is only available on Tata Sky.