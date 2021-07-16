Verizon has been making many leaps and bounds in the USA 5G network development scenario. The company had recently announced the launch of an expanded 4G network alongside a 5G network in many places in the country. In a new development, Verizon has now signed a hefty $8.3 billion contract with Ericsson to deploy 5G in a more intense and faster manner. Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America, remarked that this partnership will last for multiple years and is strategic in the interest of both the parties. Helped by Ericsson, Verizon will deploy many technologies like MassiveMIMO, Cloud RAN, Street Macro and others. Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon, also said that with this partnership, they would be able to drive innovation and widespread adoption of the 5G network.

Verizon and Ericsson Ink Deal

In 2020, Verizon became the first telecom operator to receive a commercial 5G mmWave Street Macro base station, which came from Ericsson’s award-winning new state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory in Lewisville, Texas. Ericsson has also been ahead in terms of deploying technologies like Cloud RAN, MassiveMIMO, mmWave, among others. Under this agreement, too, Verizon will work with the telecom gear manufacturer to provide these to the public with Ericsson’s 5G MIMO C-band.

The Situation of 5G in Indian Telecom Industry

In the Indian telecom industry, While Samsung has been working with Reliance Jio to deploy 4G and 5G networks in the country, the other parties like Nokia and Ericsson are fighting for the business of other telecom companies. The Chinese gear manufacturers like ZTE and Huawei have also been given licenses now to join the website, which the government made for telecom gear procurement. Under this website, now ZTE and Huawei, two companies which were under increased scrutiny, will also be able to provide telecom equipment to the buyers after due diligence and background check.